The Golden State Warriors are off to a 1-2 start in the 2020-21 season just one year after having the worst record in the NBA. As such, star guard Stephen Curry -- who missed last season due to injury -- has been working hard at his craft in an attempt to shift the team's fortunes.

In a video that was posted to Golden State's Twitter account, Curry can be seen knocking down 105 consecutive three-point shots during a recent shootaround.

Warriors senior vice president of communication Raymond Ridder replied to the team's tweet and said that 103 of the successful threes were caught on camera in the video. When Curry missed his 106th three-point shot, he was still extremely mad at himself.

Curry has certainly had his fair share of struggles from an offensive standpoint to start off the year, even though it is a small sample size. In three games this season, Curry is averaging 25.0 points and 7.3 assists, but is shooting a 25.7 percent from beyond the arc. In the team's first win against the Bulls, Curry connected on just five of his 15 attempts from three.

The Warriors certainly aren't the same dynasty that dominated the NBA landscape in recent years. Sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson is slated to miss the entire 2020-21 season after tearing his Achilles in the offseason. The team is also without versatile forward Draymond Green, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury.