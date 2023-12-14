The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) will return from a rare defeat when they face the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) on Thursday night. Minnesota had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 121-107 loss at New Orleans on Monday, getting outscored by 10 points in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves still have the best record in the Western Conference, and they are wrapping up a three-game road trip. Dallas is riding a four-game winning streak to stay ahead of the Rockets for first place in the Southwest Division standings.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under is 230.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 97-51 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Mavs vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 230.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Mavericks: -123, Timberwolves: +104

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is playing its best basketball of the season, moving into third place in the Western Conference standings with a four-game winning streak. The Mavericks jumpstarted their hot streak with a 147-97 win over Utah, as Luka Doncic recorded the first 25-point first-half triple-double in league history. It was the team's highest-scoring game this season and was just two points shy of their highest-scoring game ever in regulation.

They followed that performance with a pair of road wins against the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies before returning home with a 127-125 win against the Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic finished with 33 points, 17 assists and six rebounds, while shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had 32 points off the bench. Dallas has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and it is 5-1 in its last six home games against Minnesota, which could be without defensive ace Jaden McDaniels (ankle) who is listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has not lost back-to-back games at any point this season, and it is coming off a loss at New Orleans on Monday night. The Timberwolves had previously won six consecutive games, including two double-digit wins last week. They are sitting atop the Western Conference standings with a 17-5 record, with two games of cushion between themselves and the second-place Thunder (15-7).

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards leads Minnesota with 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. Edwards is questionable due to a hip injury that held him out of the last game, but he returned to practice on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have won five of their last six games against Western Conference opponents, while Dallas has only covered the spread three times in its last 12 games against Northwest Division foes. Minnesota will also get to face a shorthanded Mavs team as Kyrie Irving (heel) and Josh Green (elbow) are out, while Derrick Jones Jr. (quad) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Wolves vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Mavericks vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on an 97-51 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.