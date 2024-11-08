To say the Philadelphia 76ers have been ravished by injury and unfortunate circumstances doesn't seem to serve the situation justice. Just when the 76ers received Paul George (knee) back from injury, a new injury occurred with Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks. Joel Embiid missed the start of the season with a knee injury and is currently serving a suspension after an altercation with a reporter, so he remains out on Friday when the 76ers play LeBron James and the Lakers. L.A. could be at less than full strength as well as Anthony Davis (foot) is probable but missed Wednesday's game.

On Wednesday, Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Top NBA DFS picks Friday, November 8

For Friday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic, who is listed at $11,600 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Doncic is fifth in the NBA in scoring (28.6 points per game) and assists (8.1 per game) while also adding 8.1 rebounds. He's had a double-double in back-to-back games with 27 points and 13 assists on Wednesday after posting 34 points and 15 assists on Monday. He added seven rebounds in each of those contests as one of the top scorers for NBA DFS lineups this week.

The Mavericks play the Suns on Friday, and Doncic has had many strong performances against Phoenix lately. He scored at least 40 points in three of their four meetings with it, including a 50-point outburst on Christmas Day. Doncic has averaged 41.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists over his last four games against the Suns. Doncic had 40 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against the Suns earlier this season, and McClure expects another huge performance in their second meeting of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Knicks guard/forward Mikal Bridges ($6,100 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). The 28-year-old is off to a slower start as he's forming chemistry with his new teammates in New York, but the talent is undeniable. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft averaged 19.6 points per game with the Nets last season after averaging 20.1 points the season before.

Bridges is averaging 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists over his first seven games in New York. He's scored double-digit points in all seven games though, so the floor is there, and a matchup against the Bucks may be what's needed to see Bridges' ceiling. The Bucks ranked 21st in scoring defense last year and rank 20th in points allowed this year. Bridges also scored at least 24 points in two of his three games against the Bucks last season, and with his price dipped a bit due to his lack of dominance this season, McClure sees value in Bridges for Friday NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, November 8

