Six days ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were riding high. They beat the Boston Celtics on the road in Game 7 of their first-round series, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to advance to the second round.

Now, their season is effectively on the line. Down 2-0 against the New York Knicks, the Sixers need to fight back again. Joel Embiid, who missed Game 2 with a right ankle sprain and right hip soreness, is questionable for Game 3 on Friday.

Tied 1-1 in their series against the San Antonio Spurs, the Minnesota Timberwolves are not in a must-win situation. After getting walloped in Game 2, though, they're searching for answers on the offensive end.

Here's the schedule and a prediction for each matchup:

NBA games today: May 8 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 3: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5), 7 p.m. -- Prime Video

Game 3: San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves (+4.5), 9:30 p.m. -- Prime Video

Knicks at 76ers Game 3 prediction

This one is tough to call because of the uncertainty about injuries and availability for both teams. Embiid is obviously a massive variable, and the Knicks have two starters listed as questionable: OG Anunoby (strained right hamstring) and Josh Hart (sprained left thumb). Tyrese Maxey, by the way, is available, but he jammed his right pinky finger -- the same one he sprained in March -- in Game 2.

With some trepidation, I'm picking the Sixers, who did a lot of things right in their loss on Wednesday and might be the healthier team this time. Pick: 76ers (-1.5)

Spurs at Timberwolves Game 3 prediction

I don't expect another 38-point rout, but I don't expect San Antonio to let up on defense, either. Is this version of the Wolves -- with Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu coming off injuries and Donte DiVincenzo sidelined -- equipped to handle the Spurs' pressure and the double-teams they're sending at Edwards?

That's the big question, and I'm not confident that the answer is yes. (Edwards and Dosunmu are both listed as questionable.) Pick: Spurs (-4.5)