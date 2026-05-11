Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.5 RPG 6.8 APG 3.7 3P% 33.1% Partly because he had an incredible freshman year, partly because Peterson did not, Dybantsa, again, has emerged as the favorite in the betting markets to be selected first next month. He's a jumbo-wing and natural scorer who led the EYBL in points per game after his freshman season of high school and the entire nation in points per game during his freshman season at BYU. Based on that trajectory, and Dybantsa's awesome physical tools, it should surprise nobody if he also someday leads the NBA in scoring, and suddenly the Wizards have a chance to be interesting next season with Dybantsa in a starting lineup alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.2% Peterson's talent is undeniable but there are questions among some front offices about his ability to maximize his gifts because of the way his one season at Kansas unfolded. He was special in spots, clearly. But Peterson was also in and out of the lineup a lot -- sometimes by his own choice -- and that fact has raised concerns in some corners that the electric playmaker will need to alleviate in the pre-draft process to ensure he remains an option at No. 1 and solidifies a spot in the top two. Either way, Utah's rebuild should officially be over with a core of Peterson, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% The Grizzlies advanced three spots from where they were slotted, making the tough "moving forward" portion of the season that fans endured more than worth it. Needless to say, Cameron Boozier is an option here -- and he very well could be the pick. But after dealing Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., and with Ja Morant also expected to be moved, Memphis needs a star, and I simply believe Wilson is the best swing-for-a-star option after Dybantsa and Peterson are off of the board.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.5 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 39.1% Boozer has low bust-potential, I think, given how he's never not been awesome in a way that impacts winning at every level at which he's played. He was the national high school player of the year in 2026, then the national college player of the year in 2026. There are no shortage of accolades connected to Boozer. That said, some do worry that his star-potential is also low in part because he's mostly a below-the-rim forward who can struggle with the type of size and athleticism he'll consistently face in the NBA. As always, we'll see. But if Boozer does fall to this spot, the Bulls could snatch him up and make him the face of their rebuild in the post Billy Donovan era.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 5 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 23.5 RPG 3.1 APG 6.4 3P% 44% Acuff just became the first player to lead the SEC in both points and assists since Pete Maravich did it at LSU in 1970. Special talent. Fun player. Do I wish he were taller? Yes. Do I wish he weren't a negative-defender? Also yes. But the offensive skill-set and deadly jumper are too much to pass on at this point in this draft, and that's why I expect Acuff to become the 12th player in history to become a top-five pick after a season with John Calipari, making him the prize of the Clippers' decision to trade Ivica Zubac to the Pacers at the deadline.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.9 RPG 5.1 APG 4.2 3P% 39.7% Any franchise that's averaged just 26 wins over the past three seasons needs to focus on the best prospect available -- and, at this point in this mock, that's Wagler. The big lead-guard went from a sub-100 prospect in the Class of 2025 to a definite top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, all in less than a year, thanks to his great positional size, ability to process things and reliable perimeter jumper. Wagler is very different than Acuff, and they could come off the board in any order, meaning the Nets might just take whichever one drops to them, assuming at least one of them will and does.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 4.1 APG 5.2 3P% 38.7% The Kings were unlucky on lottery day, dropping two spots from their slot in a way that will make landing the star the franchise needs harder to obtain. Still, there are potential stars available at No. 7, and Flemings is among them. The point guard prospect wasn't the highest-rated recruit in Houston's freshman class -- but he emerged as the program's best player while helping the Cougars win 30 games and advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He's the rare 19 year-old who is both a top-tier athlete and strong shooter. If Sacramento ever turns things around, Flemings could be the face of it.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 8 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% This is where the draft breaks, at least in my mind, but perhaps only because Brown played just 21 games in his one season at Louisville. His back was an issue over the past year. Will it be moving forward? That's for the doctors to determine. But, if not, Brown is a top-five-ish talent available outside of the top five, and he could join a roster in Atlanta that should be positioned to compete for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight season.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.1 RPG 4.9 APG 2.4 3P% 39.1% Koa Peat was the talk of Arizona's freshman class early -- especially after he got 30 points in that season-opening win over Florida. But it was Burries, also a first-year player, who emerged as the leading scorer for a team that won the Big 12's regular-season title and advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. He's a physical guard who can shoot and rebound. He'd fit nicely in Dallas next to franchise centerpiece Cooper Flagg.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 33.3% Ament had an up-and-down freshman season for the Vols -- but the upside isn't hard to spot. Less than a year ago, the 2025 McDonald's All-American was considered a possible top-five pick. So getting Ament here would be nice for a Bucks franchise that seems on the verge of rebuilding after presumably tradiing Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.2 3P% 37.2% Lendeborg transferred from UAB to Michigan and was the best player on a team that won the NCAA Tournament one year after he didn't even win Player of the Year honors in the sport's 11th-best conference (American). Just an awesome story. That he's already 23 years old will turn some franchises off -- but if Golden State is still all-in on trying to put pieces around Steph Curry, Lendeborg's age should mostly be irrelevant to the decision-making process.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.1 RPG 6.8 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Mara transferred to Michigan after two years at UCLA and was among the biggest reasons the Wolverines won the Big Ten regular-season title outright and then also the national championship. At a time when being big is back in style in the NBA, Mara has great positional size and is constantly altering shots on defense. On offense, he's a high-end passer and efficient scorer. With Isaiah Hartenstein's future unclear in OKC, Mara could be an inexpensive replacement if the Thunder don't want to exercise the $28.5 million team-option on their starting center.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 22 RPG 3.5 APG 5 3P% 39.9% Not every prospect who returns to college actually enhances his draft stock -- but Philon definitely did. The sophomore guard played more on-the-ball for Alabama than he did in the previous season, and the result was better assist numbers and a 3-point percentage that jumped to 39.9. The unusual amount of top-shelf lead guards available this year will push Philon down further than he'd go in most drafts, but that just makes him a value-pick at this point for the Heat.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Morez Johnson Jr. C Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 34.3% Johnson has left the door open to return to Michigan but is expected to remain in the draft as an assumed lottery pick. He's one of three projected top-15 prospects who helped the Wolverines win the NCAA Tournament. The 6-9 forward shot above 60% from the field as one of the Big Ten's best players -- but his real value is on the other end, where Johnson anchored college basketball's best defense in his first year at Michigan after transferring from Illinois.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 15 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.5 RPG 11.8 APG 1.6 3P% 34% You might've noticed this mock is light on prospects currently playing overseas, and that's because lots of the top international names have been lured stateside via big NIL/revenue-share payments. Steinbach was one such player. The 20-year-old German proved to be an elite rebounder on both ends in his one season at Washington. The Bulls need help everywhere in an aknowledged rebuild. Getting Boozer and Steinbach in the top 15 could expedite the process.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 3.6 APG 7.4 3P% 41.5% Anderson went from an intriguing freshman at Texas Tech to one of the Big 12's stars and best prospects. The sophomore from Atlanta kept the Red Raiders relevant even after JT Toppin, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, went down with a torn ACL in February. Anderson has been described as the best shooter in this class after making 41.5% of the 7.9 3-pointers he attempted this season. In theory, he could offset some of the shooting Memphis sent to Orlando when it traded Desmond Bane last summer.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 17 Karim Lopez PF Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.9 RPG 6.1 APG 1.9 3P% 32.2% Lopez should be the first non-college player off the board. (Sidenote: the idea that the first non-college player off the board could go in the late teens speaks to the level of talent NIL is luring and keeping in college.) He's a physical wing from Mexico with lots of positives. If the 3-point shot comes around, and as long as he doesn't prove to be a liability on defense, Lopez would be a terrific snag here for an Oklahoma City franchise just stockpiling talent.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 18 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% Carr emerged as a real first-round option after transferring from Tennessee to Baylor and having one of the biggest breakout years in the sport while averaging 14.1 more points per game with the Bears than he averaged previously with the Vols. The 21 year-old has long arms and a solid-enough jumpshot to where it's not hard to imagine him, even as a rookie, helping Charlotte make the Eastern Conference Playoffs once again next season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 Mark Pope might be less on the hot seat at Kentucky heading into next season if Quaintance had been available more this season. He cost a lot of money and did little while rehabbing a torn ACL that limited him to just four appearances. Regardless, I saw Quaintance up close at the CBS Sports Classic, and he made an obvious impact immediately in that game. Unless the medicals are scary, Quaintance should not fall much further than this -- and he could go much higher.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.9 APG 0.7 3P% 33.3% Cenac will not be selected in this draft in a way that correlates with where he was ranked coming out of high school -- but he's still a possible top-20 pick after starting for a Houston team that finished 30-7. Some have argued he should've done another year at Houston, and I get that. But there's little risk of Cenac falling out of the first round, and a future in San Antonio alongside Victor Wembanyama sounds appealing.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.4 3P% 35.8% It's rare for somebody to end up as a first-round pick after starting a college career at the Division II level, but Stirtz has a real chance to do it. Concerns about how he'll defend in the NBA are valid. But Stirtz is a lead guard with a good assist-to-turnover ratio and reliable jumper. If I were running a franchise, I wouldn't overthink this one. He can play and will be in the NBA for a long time.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.6 APG 2.6 3P% 35% Peat impacts winning in a variety of ways and was among the reasons Arizona won the Big 12's regular-season championship before advancing to the Final Four. Good size. Good body. Intriguing prospect. The issue is that he's a 6-8 wing who doesn't really shoot, evidence being that Peat only took 20 3-pointers in 36 games with the Wildcats. That's not ideal for the modern-NBA and why Peat's draft-range seems vast.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Tarris Reed Jr. C Connecticut • Sr • 6'11" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 14.7 RPG 9 APG 2.3 3P% 0% If Mara helped himself more than any other prospect in the NCAA Tournament, Reed isn't far below him on the list. The UConn big averaged 19.5 points and 13.2 rebounds in the Big Dance while helping the Huskies reach the championship game. He could add depth to an Atlanta frontcourt that needs reinforcements.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Allen Graves PF Santa Clara • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 11.8 RPG 6.5 APG 1.8 3P% 41.3% Seemingly every year now there's an off-the-radar prospect who generates attention largely because of an interesting statistical profile. Graves is that player in this draft. The 6-9 forward was a zero-star prospect in the Class of 2025 but is now a 19 year-old with options. He could return to college at a new school for lots of money or remain in the draft, where his ability to make shots and rebound with a good body will secure him a guaranteed contract.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Isaiah Evans SG Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 3.2 APG 1.3 3P% 36.1% Evans is a high-volume 3-point shooter with good positional size who shot 38% from beyond the arc in two seasons with one of the best brands and teams in college basketball. That's a good place to start his evaluation. The 20-year-old wing could be a nice piece for a Lakers franchise still building around Luka Doncic.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Joshua Jefferson PF Iowa State • Sr • 6'9" / 240 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 16.4 RPG 7.4 APG 4.8 3P% 34.5% Jefferson spent four years in college and went from a role player at Saint Mary's to a star at Iowa State, where he was an All-American this season while helping the Cyclones win 29 games. He's a big forward who just gets things done. He projects as a versatile option that could fit well in Denver's rotation in between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Henri Veesaar C North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17 RPG 8.7 APG 2.1 3P% 42.6% Michael Malone's first year at UNC would've been a lot simpler if he could've kept Veesaar in school, but the talented big decided to forgo his final year of eligibility in favor of a professional career. Did Veesaar leave money on the table with this move? Perhaps. But it's a move that made the draft deeper after other first-round prospects like Braylon Mullins and Thomas Haugh decided to remain in college, and the Celtics could be the franchise that benefits from it.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 28 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.6 3P% 34.4% Swain followed his coach, Sean Miller, from Xavier to Texas and emerged as the Longhorns' leading scorer. The 20 year-old from Ohio is more of a driver than a shooter -- and he probably needs to become a better shooter to justify a first-round grade. But there's definitely stuff here for Minnesota to work with, starting with the fact that Swain is an explosive athlete who impacts things on both ends.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 29 Tounde Yessoufou SF Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 17.8 RPG 5.9 APG 1.6 3P% 29.3% Like several others, Yessoufou has options to return to college for a big number -- and he might actually do that. But if the dynamic scorer remains in the draft, he's an obvious option late in the first round. There are concerns about his 3-point percentage that finished below 32% in his one season at Baylor. But the level of production the 20 year-old former McDonald's All-American has displayed since high school should not be ignored by evaluators.