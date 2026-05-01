After splitting the first four games of their first-round series in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers have an opportunity to close out the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Friday, May 1. The home team has won every game in this series so far, but the margins have closed over Games 4 and 5, which were decided by four and five points respectively. Will Cleveland close things out on Friday or can Toronto force a Game 7?

Immanuel Quickley remains out for Toronto while Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable after playing just 11 minutes in Game 5 before leaving due to a heel injury. Cleveland has a clean injury report. We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 6 on Friday with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Cavaliers vs. Raptors same-game parlay picks

Raptors +3.5

Under 219.5

Donovan Mitchell Over 4.5 assists

Same-game parlay odds: +594

Raptors +3.5

This line could move depending on Ingram's status, but the Raptors were able to hold their own for much of Game 5 without the star forward. They've adjusted well to Quickley's absence and still have two strong pieces with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. The Cavaliers have been able to put up plenty of points at home but scored just 193 combined points across Games 3 and 4. Even though the Raptors only cover in 48% of SportsLine simulations, the latest odds offer value at that rate.

Under 219.5

Only Game 4 went Under this particular line, so it's surprising to see the model recommend this play as the Under hits in Game 6 in 59.6% of model simulations. The Cavaliers have struggled mightily offensively on the road in this series but they have still topped 100+ points in four of the five games. The Raptors are actually bucking their trends for most of this matchup, though. They are 24-19 to the Under at home and 52-35 to the Under in all games.

Donovan Mitchell Over 4.5 assists

Mitchell was on a heater in Games 1 and 2 but has fallen off substantially from an efficiency standpoint over the last three contests. He's also logged exactly three assists in Games 3-5, but the SportsLine props model has him at 5.3 assists in Game 6. Mitchell might be more inclined to dish the rock if he continues to struggle from the floor, and he's got at least three assists in each of his last 38 games. It's worth backing him to get a few more on Friday.