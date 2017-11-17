Nets' D'Angelo Russell has arthroscopic knee surgery, no timetable yet for return

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell suffered a knee injury late in the Nets' game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City nearly a week ago, and has not played since. Based on the Nets' latest press release Friday, it doesn't appear he will be back any time soon.

The Nets announced that Russell "underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee."

D'Angelo Russell Medical Update pic.twitter.com/Il0ACO5aXJ — Brooklyn Nets 🇧🇧 (@BrooklynNets) November 17, 2017

Here, from the game against the Jazz, is how Russell was injured.

Russell was off to a brilliant start in his first season with the Nets after being traded from the Lakers over the summer. Through his first 12 games with his new squad, Russell averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while shooting over 46 percent from the field -- all of which would be career-high marks.

The Nets are already without Jeremy Lin for the remainder of the season, as he went down with a ruptured patella tendon in October. Now without Russell, likely for an extended period of time, the Nets will be pretty thin at point guard.

Spencer Dinwiddie -- who recorded a double-double, with 12 points and 11 assists, last time out against the Celtics -- figures to move into the starting lineup and get most of the minutes running the point.