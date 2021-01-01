The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while the Hawks are 3-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Nets won the first game of consecutive matchups with the Hawks on Wednesday, 145-141.

Brooklyn is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 245.

Nets vs. Hawks spread: Nets -6.5

Nets vs. Hawks over-under: 245 points

Nets vs. Hawks money line: Brooklyn -270 Atlanta +230

What you need to know about the Nets

Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter in Wednesday's win over Atlanta. He had missed 13 of 16 shots from the field in the first three quarters and had missed seven 3-point attempts. Irving made three 3-pointers in the final quarter. He finished 10 for 27 from the floor. Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. It was the third time in Nets franchise history when both teams had 100 points at the end of the fourth quarter.

Seven Nets scored in double figures vs. the Hawks. Joe Harris had 23 points. He shot 8-of-11 from the field and made six of eight three-point attempts. Irving is averaging 28.3 points per game, which is tied for fourth with Durant. The Nets are third in the league in scoring so far this season, at an average of 121.6 points per game.

What you need to know about the Hawks

The loss to Brooklyn was Atlanta's first defeat of the season. The Hawks had won their first three games for the first time since 2016. Trae Young had 30 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points (including six three-pointers) and Cam Reddish had 20.

The Hawks lead the league in scoring so far this season at 128.8 points per game. They also lead in free throws made per game (28.5) and are second in three-pointers made per game (16.3) and rebounds per game (49.8). Young is second in the NBA in scoring at 33 points per game. He is also second in total points (132) and leads in free throws made (56). Bogdanovic has made 14 3-pointers off the bench, the most of any reserve in the league. Danilo Gallinari (ankle), Rajon Rondo (knee) and Tony Snell (foot) will not play on Friday. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable.

