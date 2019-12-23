Nuggets vs. Suns odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 23 predictions from advanced computer

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 11-18 overall and 6-11 at home, while Denver is 20-8 overall and 7-5 on the road. The Nuggets have won six games in a row, the first five at home. The Suns have lost six games in a row and dropped their first two matchups with the Nuggets this season. Denver is favored by three points in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Phoenix received a tough blow on Saturday as the Suns fell 139-125 to Houston. Phoenix lost despite a quality game from Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds.

DeAndre Ayton has missed the past two games with an ankle injury and is not expected to play tonight. Ricky Rubio missed Saturday's game due to an illness and is questionable for Monday.

Meanwhile, Denver and Los Angeles were close at halftime on Sunday, but the Nuggets turned on the heat in the second half with 73 point and blew past the Lakers, 128-104. Gary Harris and Nikola Jokic were among the main playmakers for the Nuggets as the former had 19 points and five assists and the latter had 18 points and five assists along with six boards.

Jokic put up double-doubles in eight straight games and two triple-doubles before Sunday, the most recent of which came in a win over Minnesota on Friday night. In the two games leading up to the win at L.A. Jamal Murray scored 61 points.

The Nuggets had enough points to win and then some against the Suns the last time the two teams met in November, taking the matchup by a 116-104 count.

