New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby will be out at least two weeks with a left hamstring strain and then be re-evaluated, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Anunoby, 28, suffered the injury early in Friday night's eventual 140-132 NBA Cup win over the Miami Heat, missing a layup on a fast break and pulling up lame thereafter. He immediately grabbed at the hamstring and did not return.

The Knicks were already without Jalen Brunson, who is day-to-day with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, though Karl-Anthony Towns (39 points) and Landry Shamet (36 points) helped carry New York over Miami to improve to 8-4.

Anunoby's injury, though, could have significant impacts for a team looking to contend atop the Eastern Conference. This season, the Knicks outscored their opponents by 127 points when Anunoby is on the court -- the best mark on the team -- and have been outscored by 45 points with Anunoby off the court, the worst mark on the team.

The biggest difference is, unsurprisingly, on the defensive end. When Anunoby is on the court, the Knicks have a 106.7 defensive rating, which would equate to the NBA's second-best defense, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. When Anunoby sits, the Knicks have a 123.7 defensive rating, which would quote to the NBA's second-worst defense, only ahead of the Brooklyn Nets.

Anunoby, acquired from the Toronto Raptors during the 2023-24 season, has been a key part of the Knicks' recent success, teaming up with Mikal Bridges to form one of the NBA's best wing defender duo and helping hide Towns' and Brunson's defensive issues. With Anunoby sidelined, Shamet, Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson will likely see more action.