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The 2026 NBA Draft is just over two months away, and the anticipation for one of the best and deepest draft classes of the modern era is taking shape. With the NBA regular season in the books and the pre-lottery odds/positions set, all that remains is for the top prospects in the class to declare.

The early entry deadline for the NBA Draft is April 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Although some players will wait until the final hours of that deadline, several big names have already declared for the draft. North Carolina star Caleb Wilson, a projected top-four pick this summer, announced last week he would be taking his talents to the next level.

While some have left no doubt about their intentions to enter the draft, some are declaring and leaving the door open for a potential return. Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic and Santa Clara's Allen Graves -- who are two of the best players in the transfer portal available -- declared for the draft while also maintaining their college eligibility. 

College basketball transfer portal movement tracker: Grades for every top commitment from 2026 cycle
Cameron Salerno
College basketball transfer portal movement tracker: Grades for every top commitment from 2026 cycle

The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft to maintain college eligibility is on May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. It won't be surprising if players take until the final hours of the deadline to make a decision. Last year, Alabama's Labaron Philon announced in the 11th hour that he would be returning to school instead of staying in the draft.

Here is everything you need to know, including key dates and a tracker with decisions from the top prospects in the class.

Key dates to know

  • April 24: Early entry deadline for the NBA Draft (11:59 p.m. ET)
  • May 10: NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago (3 p.m. ET)
  • May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine in Chicago 
  • May 27: Deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft to maintain college eligibility (11:59 p.m. ET)
  • June 13: Deadline for an Early Entry player to withdraw from 2026 NBA Draft (5 p.m. ET)
  • June 23-24: 2026 NBA Draft in Brooklyn

Tracking the stay-or-go decisions for the 2026 NBA Draft

Who is staying in the draft, returning to school, or in the transfer portal? Here is the current status of every player ranked inside the top 75 of the CBS Sports NBA Draft prospect rankings.

1AJ DybantsaBYUFrSF6-9Hasn't announced
2Darryn PetersonKansasFrPG6-6Hasn't announced
3Cameron BoozerDukeFrPF6-9Hasn't announced
4Caleb WilsonN. CarolinaFrPF6-10Declared
5Darius Acuff Jr.ArkansasFrPG6-3Hasn't announced
6Kingston FlemingsHoustonFrPG6-4Declared
7Keaton WaglerIllinoisFrPG6-6Declared
8Mikel Brown Jr.LouisvilleFrPG6-5Declared
9Nate AmentTennesseeFrPF6-10Hasn't announced
10Brayden BurriesArizonaFrSG6-4Hasn't announced
11Jayden QuaintanceKentuckySophC6-10Declared
12Thomas HaughFloridaJrSF6-9Returning to school
13Labaron PhilonAlabamaFrPG6-3Declared
14Koa PeatArizonaFrPF6-8Hasn't announced
15Yaxel LendeborgMichiganSrPF6-9Out of eligibility
16Bennett StirtzIowaSrPG6-4Out of eligibility
17Karim LopezMexico-PF6-8Declared
18Christian AndersonTexas TechSophPG6-3Declared
19Hannes SteinbachWashingtonFrPF6-11Declared
20Chris Cenac Jr.HoustonFrPF6-11Declared
21Morez Johnson Jr.MichiganSophC6-9Hasn't announced
22Cameron CarrBaylorSophSG6-5Declared
23Aday MaraMichiganJrC7-3Hasn't announced
24Motiejus KrivasArizonaJrC7-2Hasn't announced
25Patrick Ngongba IIDukeSophC6-11Returning to school
26Henri VeesaarN. CarolinaJrC7-0Hasn't announced
27Isaiah EvansDukeSophSG6-6Hasn't announced
28Braylon MullinsUConnFrSG6-6Returning to school
29Flory BidungaKansasSophC6-10Returning to school (Louisville)
30Amari AllenAlabamaFrSF6-8Declared but keeping eligibility
31Tyler TannerVanderbiltSophPG6-0Hasn't announced
32Tounde YessoufouBaylorFrSF6-5In the transfer portal
33Dailyn SwainTexasJrSF6-8Declared
34Joshua JeffersonIowa St.SrPF6-9Out of eligibility
35Juke HarrisWake ForestSophSF6-7In the transfer portal
36Dame SarrDukeFrSF6-8Hasn't announced
37Rueben ChinyeluFloridaJrC6-10Declared but keeping eligibility
38Tarris Reed Jr.UConnSrC6-11Out of eligibility
39Alijah ArenasUSCFrSG6-6Hasn't announced
40Alex KarabanUConnSrPF6-8Out of eligibility
41Meleek ThomasArkansasFrSG6-5Declared but keeping eligibility
42Ebuka OkorieStanfordFrPG6-2Declared but keeping eligibility
43Zuby EjioforSt. John'sSrC6-9Out of eligibility
44Braden SmithPurdueSrPG6-0Out of eligibility
45Otega OwehKentuckySrSG6-4Out of eligibility
46Ryan ConwellLouisvilleSrSG6-4Out of eligibility
47Alex CondonFloridaSophC6-11Returning to school
48Richie SaundersBYUSrSG6-5Out of eligibility
49Neoklis AvdalasVa. TechFrSG6-9Returning to school (UNC)
50Jaden BradleyArizonaSrPG6-3Out of eligibility
51Dash DanielsAustralia-SF6-5Hasn't announced
52Milan MomcilovicIowa St.JrSF6-8In the transfer portal
53Milos UzanHoustonJrPG6-3Out of eligibility
54Ja'Kobi GillespieTennesseeSrPG6-1Out of eligibility
55Billy Richmond IIIArkansasSophSF6-6Hasn't announced
56Paul McNeil Jr.NC StateSophSG6-5In the transfer portal
57JT ToppinTexas TechJrPF6-9Coming off torn ACL
58Emanuel SharpHoustonSrSG6-3Out of eligibility
59Miles ByrdSan Diego St.SophSG6-5Returning to school (Providence)
60Joseph TuglerHoustonJrPF6-8Returning to school
61Donnie FreemanSyracuseSophPF6-9Returning to school (St. John's)
62Trevon BrazileArkansasSrPF6-10Out of eligibility
63Baba MillerCincinnatiSrPF6-11Out of eligibility
64Malachi MorenoKentuckyFrC7-0Declared but keeping eligibility
65Sergio de LarreaSpain-SG6-5Hasn't announced
66Moustapha ThiamCincinnatiSophC7-2In the transfer portal
67Pryce SandfortNebraskaJrSF6-7Returning to school
68Bruce ThorntonOhio St.SrPG6-2Out of eligibility
69Nate BittleOregonSrC7-0Out of eligibility
70Malik ReneauMiamiSrPF6-9Out of eligibility
71Dillon MitchellSt. John'sSrPF6-8Out of eligibility
72Keyshawn HallAuburnSrSF6-7Out of eligibility
73Adam AtamnaFrance-SG6-5Hasn't announced
74Tamin LipseyIowa St.SrPG6-1Out of eligibility
75Michael RuzicCroatia-PF6-11Hasn't announced