The 2026 NBA Draft is just over two months away, and the anticipation for one of the best and deepest draft classes of the modern era is taking shape. With the NBA regular season in the books and the pre-lottery odds/positions set, all that remains is for the top prospects in the class to declare.

The early entry deadline for the NBA Draft is April 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Although some players will wait until the final hours of that deadline, several big names have already declared for the draft. North Carolina star Caleb Wilson, a projected top-four pick this summer, announced last week he would be taking his talents to the next level.

While some have left no doubt about their intentions to enter the draft, some are declaring and leaving the door open for a potential return. Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic and Santa Clara's Allen Graves -- who are two of the best players in the transfer portal available -- declared for the draft while also maintaining their college eligibility.

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The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft to maintain college eligibility is on May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. It won't be surprising if players take until the final hours of the deadline to make a decision. Last year, Alabama's Labaron Philon announced in the 11th hour that he would be returning to school instead of staying in the draft.

Here is everything you need to know, including key dates and a tracker with decisions from the top prospects in the class.

Key dates to know

April 24: Early entry deadline for the NBA Draft (11:59 p.m. ET)

Early entry deadline for the NBA Draft (11:59 p.m. ET) May 10: NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago (3 p.m. ET)

NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago (3 p.m. ET) May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine in Chicago

NBA Draft Combine in Chicago May 27: Deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft to maintain college eligibility (11:59 p.m. ET)

Deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft to maintain college eligibility (11:59 p.m. ET) June 13: Deadline for an Early Entry player to withdraw from 2026 NBA Draft (5 p.m. ET)

Deadline for an Early Entry player to withdraw from 2026 NBA Draft (5 p.m. ET) June 23-24: 2026 NBA Draft in Brooklyn

Tracking the stay-or-go decisions for the 2026 NBA Draft

Who is staying in the draft, returning to school, or in the transfer portal? Here is the current status of every player ranked inside the top 75 of the CBS Sports NBA Draft prospect rankings.