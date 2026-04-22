Tracking 2026 NBA Draft decisions: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson other top prospects yet to declare
The 2026 NBA Draft will take place June 23-24 in Brooklyn
The 2026 NBA Draft is just over two months away, and the anticipation for one of the best and deepest draft classes of the modern era is taking shape. With the NBA regular season in the books and the pre-lottery odds/positions set, all that remains is for the top prospects in the class to declare.
The early entry deadline for the NBA Draft is April 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Although some players will wait until the final hours of that deadline, several big names have already declared for the draft. North Carolina star Caleb Wilson, a projected top-four pick this summer, announced last week he would be taking his talents to the next level.
While some have left no doubt about their intentions to enter the draft, some are declaring and leaving the door open for a potential return. Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic and Santa Clara's Allen Graves -- who are two of the best players in the transfer portal available -- declared for the draft while also maintaining their college eligibility.
The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft to maintain college eligibility is on May 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. It won't be surprising if players take until the final hours of the deadline to make a decision. Last year, Alabama's Labaron Philon announced in the 11th hour that he would be returning to school instead of staying in the draft.
Here is everything you need to know, including key dates and a tracker with decisions from the top prospects in the class.
Key dates to know
- April 24: Early entry deadline for the NBA Draft (11:59 p.m. ET)
- May 10: NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago (3 p.m. ET)
- May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine in Chicago
- May 27: Deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft to maintain college eligibility (11:59 p.m. ET)
- June 13: Deadline for an Early Entry player to withdraw from 2026 NBA Draft (5 p.m. ET)
- June 23-24: 2026 NBA Draft in Brooklyn
Tracking the stay-or-go decisions for the 2026 NBA Draft
Who is staying in the draft, returning to school, or in the transfer portal? Here is the current status of every player ranked inside the top 75 of the CBS Sports NBA Draft prospect rankings.
|1
|AJ Dybantsa
|BYU
|Fr
|SF
|6-9
|Hasn't announced
|2
|Darryn Peterson
|Kansas
|Fr
|PG
|6-6
|Hasn't announced
|3
|Cameron Boozer
|Duke
|Fr
|PF
|6-9
|Hasn't announced
|4
|Caleb Wilson
|N. Carolina
|Fr
|PF
|6-10
|Declared
|5
|Darius Acuff Jr.
|Arkansas
|Fr
|PG
|6-3
|Hasn't announced
|6
|Kingston Flemings
|Houston
|Fr
|PG
|6-4
|Declared
|7
|Keaton Wagler
|Illinois
|Fr
|PG
|6-6
|Declared
|8
|Mikel Brown Jr.
|Louisville
|Fr
|PG
|6-5
|Declared
|9
|Nate Ament
|Tennessee
|Fr
|PF
|6-10
|Hasn't announced
|10
|Brayden Burries
|Arizona
|Fr
|SG
|6-4
|Hasn't announced
|11
|Jayden Quaintance
|Kentucky
|Soph
|C
|6-10
|Declared
|12
|Thomas Haugh
|Florida
|Jr
|SF
|6-9
|Returning to school
|13
|Labaron Philon
|Alabama
|Fr
|PG
|6-3
|Declared
|14
|Koa Peat
|Arizona
|Fr
|PF
|6-8
|Hasn't announced
|15
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|Michigan
|Sr
|PF
|6-9
|Out of eligibility
|16
|Bennett Stirtz
|Iowa
|Sr
|PG
|6-4
|Out of eligibility
|17
|Karim Lopez
|Mexico
|-
|PF
|6-8
|Declared
|18
|Christian Anderson
|Texas Tech
|Soph
|PG
|6-3
|Declared
|19
|Hannes Steinbach
|Washington
|Fr
|PF
|6-11
|Declared
|20
|Chris Cenac Jr.
|Houston
|Fr
|PF
|6-11
|Declared
|21
|Morez Johnson Jr.
|Michigan
|Soph
|C
|6-9
|Hasn't announced
|22
|Cameron Carr
|Baylor
|Soph
|SG
|6-5
|Declared
|23
|Aday Mara
|Michigan
|Jr
|C
|7-3
|Hasn't announced
|24
|Motiejus Krivas
|Arizona
|Jr
|C
|7-2
|Hasn't announced
|25
|Patrick Ngongba II
|Duke
|Soph
|C
|6-11
|Returning to school
|26
|Henri Veesaar
|N. Carolina
|Jr
|C
|7-0
|Hasn't announced
|27
|Isaiah Evans
|Duke
|Soph
|SG
|6-6
|Hasn't announced
|28
|Braylon Mullins
|UConn
|Fr
|SG
|6-6
|Returning to school
|29
|Flory Bidunga
|Kansas
|Soph
|C
|6-10
|Returning to school (Louisville)
|30
|Amari Allen
|Alabama
|Fr
|SF
|6-8
|Declared but keeping eligibility
|31
|Tyler Tanner
|Vanderbilt
|Soph
|PG
|6-0
|Hasn't announced
|32
|Tounde Yessoufou
|Baylor
|Fr
|SF
|6-5
|In the transfer portal
|33
|Dailyn Swain
|Texas
|Jr
|SF
|6-8
|Declared
|34
|Joshua Jefferson
|Iowa St.
|Sr
|PF
|6-9
|Out of eligibility
|35
|Juke Harris
|Wake Forest
|Soph
|SF
|6-7
|In the transfer portal
|36
|Dame Sarr
|Duke
|Fr
|SF
|6-8
|Hasn't announced
|37
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Florida
|Jr
|C
|6-10
|Declared but keeping eligibility
|38
|Tarris Reed Jr.
|UConn
|Sr
|C
|6-11
|Out of eligibility
|39
|Alijah Arenas
|USC
|Fr
|SG
|6-6
|Hasn't announced
|40
|Alex Karaban
|UConn
|Sr
|PF
|6-8
|Out of eligibility
|41
|Meleek Thomas
|Arkansas
|Fr
|SG
|6-5
|Declared but keeping eligibility
|42
|Ebuka Okorie
|Stanford
|Fr
|PG
|6-2
|Declared but keeping eligibility
|43
|Zuby Ejiofor
|St. John's
|Sr
|C
|6-9
|Out of eligibility
|44
|Braden Smith
|Purdue
|Sr
|PG
|6-0
|Out of eligibility
|45
|Otega Oweh
|Kentucky
|Sr
|SG
|6-4
|Out of eligibility
|46
|Ryan Conwell
|Louisville
|Sr
|SG
|6-4
|Out of eligibility
|47
|Alex Condon
|Florida
|Soph
|C
|6-11
|Returning to school
|48
|Richie Saunders
|BYU
|Sr
|SG
|6-5
|Out of eligibility
|49
|Neoklis Avdalas
|Va. Tech
|Fr
|SG
|6-9
|Returning to school (UNC)
|50
|Jaden Bradley
|Arizona
|Sr
|PG
|6-3
|Out of eligibility
|51
|Dash Daniels
|Australia
|-
|SF
|6-5
|Hasn't announced
|52
|Milan Momcilovic
|Iowa St.
|Jr
|SF
|6-8
|In the transfer portal
|53
|Milos Uzan
|Houston
|Jr
|PG
|6-3
|Out of eligibility
|54
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie
|Tennessee
|Sr
|PG
|6-1
|Out of eligibility
|55
|Billy Richmond III
|Arkansas
|Soph
|SF
|6-6
|Hasn't announced
|56
|Paul McNeil Jr.
|NC State
|Soph
|SG
|6-5
|In the transfer portal
|57
|JT Toppin
|Texas Tech
|Jr
|PF
|6-9
|Coming off torn ACL
|58
|Emanuel Sharp
|Houston
|Sr
|SG
|6-3
|Out of eligibility
|59
|Miles Byrd
|San Diego St.
|Soph
|SG
|6-5
|Returning to school (Providence)
|60
|Joseph Tugler
|Houston
|Jr
|PF
|6-8
|Returning to school
|61
|Donnie Freeman
|Syracuse
|Soph
|PF
|6-9
|Returning to school (St. John's)
|62
|Trevon Brazile
|Arkansas
|Sr
|PF
|6-10
|Out of eligibility
|63
|Baba Miller
|Cincinnati
|Sr
|PF
|6-11
|Out of eligibility
|64
|Malachi Moreno
|Kentucky
|Fr
|C
|7-0
|Declared but keeping eligibility
|65
|Sergio de Larrea
|Spain
|-
|SG
|6-5
|Hasn't announced
|66
|Moustapha Thiam
|Cincinnati
|Soph
|C
|7-2
|In the transfer portal
|67
|Pryce Sandfort
|Nebraska
|Jr
|SF
|6-7
|Returning to school
|68
|Bruce Thornton
|Ohio St.
|Sr
|PG
|6-2
|Out of eligibility
|69
|Nate Bittle
|Oregon
|Sr
|C
|7-0
|Out of eligibility
|70
|Malik Reneau
|Miami
|Sr
|PF
|6-9
|Out of eligibility
|71
|Dillon Mitchell
|St. John's
|Sr
|PF
|6-8
|Out of eligibility
|72
|Keyshawn Hall
|Auburn
|Sr
|SF
|6-7
|Out of eligibility
|73
|Adam Atamna
|France
|-
|SG
|6-5
|Hasn't announced
|74
|Tamin Lipsey
|Iowa St.
|Sr
|PG
|6-1
|Out of eligibility
|75
|Michael Ruzic
|Croatia
|-
|PF
|6-11
|Hasn't announced