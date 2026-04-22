The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder will look to take a 2-0 series lead against the eighth-seeded Phoenix Suns when they meet in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round matchup on Wednesday in the 2026 NBA playoffs. OKC blew out Phoenix 119-84 in the series opener on Sunday. The Suns (46-39), who have lost three of their last five games, are 20-21 on the road this season. The Thunder (65-18), who have won three of their last five games, are 34-7 on their home court this season. Grayson Allen (hamstring), Jordan Goodwin (calf) and Mark Williams (foot) are all questionable for Phoenix.

Tipoff from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. OKC is the 17.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Suns picks, check out the Suns vs. Thunder predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Thunder:

Suns vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -17.5 at FanDuel Suns vs. Thunder over/under: 216.5 points Suns vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -1923, Suns +1020 Suns vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Suns vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Suns vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (216.5). The Under hit in the last matchup between these two teams, and 58% of the Suns' games went Under the total this season. When the total is between 213-216, the Under has hit 66% of the time for the Thunder.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Suns to have just three players score 15 points or more, led by Devin Booker's 23.1 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is projected to lead the Thunder with 32.6 points scored; four players will score 10 or more points for the Thunder. The teams are projected to combine for 213 total points as the Under hits 57% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Suns vs. Thunder spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Suns vs. Thunder at FanDuel here:

How to make Suns vs. Thunder picks

After simulating each possession of Suns vs. Thunder 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Suns vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.