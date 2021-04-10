Patrick Beverley just can't avoid the injury bug this season. The Los Angeles Clippers guard has been in and out of the lineup since late January, and now, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, he will miss the next 3-4 weeks after having surgery on his left hand.

Beverley has played in only 31 games this season, and has a spotty track record of staying on the floor throughout his career. He played only 51 times last season, was held to only 11 games in the 2017-18 season and, for his career, has missed around 29 games per season on average. Now, he will be out practically until the beginning of the postseason. Beverley was in only his second game back after missing 12 more games due to injury.

Fortunately for the Clippers, their trade deadline acquisition of Rajon Rondo gave them a bit more depth at point guard. Rondo was spectacular in Thursday's win over the Suns with 15 points and nine rebounds, but his history in the regular season isn't exactly reliable. Rondo tends to play his best basketball in big games, which tends to work out nicely for contenders in the end, but leaves them high and dry in the regular season when they're trying to accumulate victories.

At 35-18, the Clippers hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, but the Denver Nuggets trail them by only a single game. They could slip to No. 4 if they struggle without Beverley, but with the Los Angeles Lakers potentially sliding without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, that might not be the worst outcome for them as it might make it easier for to avoid the defending champions in the first round.

For now, the Clippers don't need to focus too heavily on seeding. Getting Rondo integrated onto the roster and making sure Beverley is healthy for the postseason are the priorities. Extra minutes should help Rondo, but we won't know Beverley's status for at least the next several weeks.