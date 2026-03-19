Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and will miss an "extended period of time," according to ESPN. This news is a major blow for the Pistons, who are in first place in the Eastern Conference at 49-19 and enjoying their best season in nearly two decades.

Cunningham left the Pistons' win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday with what was initially called a back contusion, but it's clear now that this is a much more serious matter. There is no timetable for Cunningham's return, but the Pistons are hopeful that he could be back for the playoffs, which begin on April 18, according to ESPN.

The Pistons have a 3 ½-game lead on the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with 14 games remaining.

Cunningham is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season, but has only appeared in 61 games, and Tuesday's didn't count toward awards consideration because he only played five minutes. Under the NBA's new rules, he must appear in 65 games to be eligible for awards, including MVP and All-NBA.

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story.