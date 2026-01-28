The Detroit Pistons kept the good times rolling Tuesday with a dramatic 109-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets, whose furious second-half comeback attempt fell short when Jamal Murray missed three vital free throws down the stretch.

But while no one in Detroit was complaining about winning for the ninth time in the last 11 games to push their lead atop the Eastern Conference back to 5 ½ games over the Boston Celtics, Tuesday's contest was yet another reminder that the Pistons need more 3-point shooting.

The Pistons went 6 of 31 (19.4%) from 3-point range against the Nuggets, including 0 of 5 in the fourth quarter, which was just the latest in a string of ice-cold performances. Tuesday was not even their worst showing of the season. Over the last two-plus weeks, the Pistons have been under 30% from behind the arc four times. They also went 5 of 26 (19.2%) against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 1 and 6 of 33 (18.2%) against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 18.

Of the 697 games played across the league thus far this season, there have been 27 instances of a team taking at least 25 3s and shooting worse than 20%. The Pistons account for three of them. No team has more such outings.

For the season, the Pistons are now 27th in the league in 3-point attempts per game (31.9), 20th in 3-point percentage (35%) and 28th in percentage of points scored from 3-point range (28.6%). They don't have a single rotation player shooting at least 40% from 3 and (Duncan Robinson (39.4%), Cade Cunningham (32.6%) and Tobias Harris (33.9%) are the only players taking four or more attempts per game,

However you want to slice it, the Pistons are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league, which is a major reason why, despite only being 2 ½ games behind the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder for the second-best record in the league, they are 11th in overall offense (116.1 offensive rating) and have the fourth-best title odds (+1400, per Caesars).

Can the Pistons win a title with their lack of shooting?

History would say that it's unlikely. Here's a look at where the last 10 champions ranked in the league in 3-point attempts per game and 3-point percentage.

Season Team 3PA / G 3P% 2024-25 Thunder 10th 6th 2023-24 Celtics 1st 2nd 2022-23 Nuggets 25th 4th 2021-22 Warriors 3rd 8th 2020-21 Bucks 8th 5th 2019-20 Lakers 23rd 21st 2018-19 Raptors 11th 6th 2017-18 Warriors 17th 1st 2016-17 Warriors 5th 3rd 2015-16 Cavaliers 3rd 7th

Six of the last 10 champions finished in the top 10 in both 3-point attempts per game and 3-point percentage, while nine finished in the top-eight in 3-point percentage. It's still possible to get away with not taking a ton of 3s, but only if you make the ones you do take at a high rate.

Notably, the only team to win a title while being in the bottom-third of the league in both 3-point attempts per game and 3-point percentage was the 2020 Lakers, who had LeBron James and won in the bubble. That's not to take away from their accomplishment, but to emphasize that they were an outlier.

What should the Pistons do at the deadline?

The Feb. 5 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Pistons are one of the most interesting teams to watch.

After making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2019, the front office made a conscious decision in the summer to avoid any big deals. They brought in some veterans to help around the margins, but wanted to give their young core a chance to grow.

That plan has worked better than anyone could have expected. The Pistons are cruising to the No. 1 seed in the East, and have a real chance to get back to the Finals for the first time since 2005, and possibly even win their first championship since 2004.

So what does the front office do now? Stand pat and let this group gain even more postseason experience? Make a move on the margins to improve the shooting? Or swing for the fences now with a real chance to contend for a title?

The Pistons own all of their future first-round picks, and have 14 future second-round picks and a $14.1 million trade exception at their disposal. They also boast an array of young talent and Tobias Harris' $26.6 million expiring contract. In other words, they can find a way to trade for almost any player they want.

It does not appear as though they'll make any blockbuster deals in the next week, however.

"You don't need to skip steps and go out and trade for some sort of superstar right away because you never know how that's going to end up for you. Trajan [Langdon] will always make the smart decision and the right decision for the team," coach J.B. Bickerstaff told FanDuel TV last month.

At the same time, it's hard to imagine the Pistons doing nothing at the deadline. They have a glaring weakness, plenty of assets and are in first place with a real chance to contend. Let's take a look at a few players they could target to improve their shooting.

Porter Jr. has been phenomenal for the Brooklyn Nets this season. He's averaging 25.2 points and shooting 39.5% on 9.4 3-point attempts per game while taking on a much bigger offensive role than he's ever had in his career. Porter would not only give the Pistons another elite outside shooter, but someone would could take some pressure off of Cunningham, who has had to carry a tremendous offensive burden this season.

Chris Mannix reported Tuesday that the Nets are asking for multiple first-round picks for Porter, though that price could go down closer to the deadline. Two firsts would be a steep price to pay, especially for a player with his injury history, but the Pistons have the draft capital to make it happen. Trading for Porter wouldn't force the Pistons to completely mortgage their future, but it would be a big swing and limit their future flexibility.

Moderate swing: Coby White

Coby White CHI • PG PPG 19 APG 4.7 SPG .72 3P/G 2.68 View Profile

White is putting together another solid season for the middling Chicago Bulls: 19 points and 4.7 assists, while shooting 37% on 7.2 3-point attempts per game. He turned down an extension in the fall, and will be a free agent this summer. It appears unlikely he'll re-sign in Chicago, and according to Marc Stein is the most likely Bulls guard to be dealt before the deadline.

White's impending free agent status may put off the Pistons, but it may also lower the Bulls' asking price. While White isn't an elite outside shooter, he's a very good one, especially in catch-and-shoot opportunities (42.9%). He would also give the Pistons another playmaker who could help facilitate the offense when Cunningham is not on the floor. Notably, no one outside of Cunningham is averaging more than 3.4 assists for the Pistons.

Moderate swing: Bobby Portis

Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest calf strain has essentially ended the Milwaukee Bucks' season. Regardless of whether or not he's traded before the deadline, it's now in the Bucks' best interest to tank, which could mean moving veterans like Portis, who has been one of the league's best sixth men in recent years.

Portis can be streaky, but he's been a reliable shooter throughout his career and has been incredible this season: 45.8% on 4.2 attempts per game -- good for fourth in the league on the official leaderboard. He would certainly fit the Pistons' overall temperament and also give them a floor-spacing big, which is something the roster lacks. Given his age and contract (two years, $30.1 million remaining after this season), he likely wouldn't command a big price.

Small swing: Luke Kennard

The Pistons are familiar with Kennard, who spent his first three seasons with the team. If they want to add an elite shooter without giving up any of their primary assets, Kennard would be a clear option. He's shooting a league-leading 49.3% on 3.3 attempts per game for the Hawks this season, and is at 44.1% for his career.

Kennard is on an $11 million expiring contract and certainly would not cost much to acquire. The issue with Kennard is that while he would help in the regular season, he might not be able to stay on the floor deep into the playoffs due to his defensive issues.