Report: Suns finalizing Eric Bledsoe trade to Bucks for Greg Monroe, first-round pick

The Eric Bledsoe saga might be finally coming to a close in Phoenix.

Just days after he was reportedly set to begin using the team facilities again in order to stay in shape, the Suns are reportedly close to a deal that would send Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The Bucks will reportedly send Greg Monroe, a lottery-protected first-round pick along with a second-round pick to Phoenix in exchange for the disgruntled guard.

Bledsoe is reportedly planning to join the team in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Monroe is in the final year of a three-year, $51M deal, and will be a free agent after this season, but there is always the possibility that the rebuilding Suns decid to just buy him out before the season is done. If they do so, Monroe would figure to be highly sought after by playoff teams looking for a boost off the bench.

Bledsoe, of course, has been quite unhappy in Phoenix. Last season, despite the fact that he was healthy, the team sat him down for the final month or so in order to try and get a better draft pick. This season, after starting off 0-3, including the worst-ever opening night loss in NBA history, Bledsoe tweeted "I dont wanna be here." Hours later, head coach Earl Watson was fired, and Bledsoe was sent away by the team.

Now with the Bucks, Bledsoe will have a chance to join a team that figures to be in the middle of a playoff race, and build on what was a career season last season with the Suns, when he averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.