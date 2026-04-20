Late in the Golden State Warriors' season-ending 111-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday in the Play-In Tournament, Steve Kerr brought his two long-time stars, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, together for a quick huddle to soak in what could be their final game together.

Kerr's contract is up, while Green has just a one-year player option remaining on his deal. The latter has made his desire to be back known, though the question is whether he'll simply pick up his player option or decline it to work out a long-term extension (for less annual salary). Kerr's plans for 2026-27, on the other hand, are much less clear.

After Friday's loss, Kerr said he'd "take a little time" before meeting with the Warriors' brass to determine whether he'll be back or not, leading to plenty of speculation about Golden State's future. On Monday, Green addressed Kerr's impending decision on his podcast and noted that, as much as he wants Kerr back on the bench, that moment the trio shared on the court on Friday had the feeling of finality.

"I've never been so uncertain since early in my career on what happens next. But I'm truly at a loss now because you just don't know what direction will be what. Steph, myself, Steve shared a moment in what could be our last time playing with Steve as our coach," Green said. "I'm happy we got to share that moment and he didn't miss the moment. It was a big deal. I hope he's our coach next year. You want my opinion? I think not. Just because it just feels like that. It felt like that was it. I also hope I'm on this team next year; we also don't know that. And man, if it was, what a run it's been. So lucky to have had for 12 years Steve as my coach. We shall see, I don't know. Just gotta stay ready for whatever it is and roll with the punches."

If Kerr returns, the Warriors reportedly want him to commit to a multi-year deal to avoid the 2026-27 season becoming a farewell tour, per ESPN. If he moves on, the Warriors will have to make some major decisions on how they want to proceed as a franchise in the short- and long-term.

Curry is still operating at a superstar level and Jimmy Butler will hopefully return during next season from his torn ACL, but as this season proved, the roster simply lags behind the rest of the Western Conference contenders. If Kerr opts to leave, it could spark an even larger overhaul of the staff, roster and more -- although the front office will remain under the guidance of Mike Dunleavy Jr. after signing an extension earlier this year.

Kerr's decision is expected within the next few weeks. At that point, we'll know whether Friday was truly the end of an era or if Kerr, Curry and Green will embark on one more ride next season to try keeping the dying light of a once-bright dynasty alive.