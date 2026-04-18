Steve Kerr has coached the Golden State Warriors for a dozen of the most successful seasons in franchise history. Kerr took the helm in 2014 and four championships, six Finals berths and 600 wins later, he is seriously considering what comes next. After Golden State's season-ending loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Kerr told reporters that he has not decided whether he will return to coach the Warriors next season, but will do so after taking some time and consulting team management.

"My plan is to take a little time. I don't know, take a week or two. Eventually, sit down with [owner] Joe [Lacob] and [general manager] Mike [Dunleavy]. We've always had a great partnership and collaboration, and just see where they are, and I'll tell them where I am, and we'll talk about what's next for the Warriors, what the plan is this offseason, and we will come to a collaborative decision on what's next," Kerr said.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I still love coaching, but I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date. There is a run that happens and when the run ends, sometimes it's time for new blood and new ideas and all that."

Kerr signed a two-year, $35 million extension in 2024 that just expired after Friday's loss. That technically makes him a coaching free agent, able to consider other jobs, but he confirmed that the Warriors are the only team he'd consider coaching next season.

Earlier this season, Kerr told The Athletic that he "will never leave Steph Curry." Curry and Draymond Green are the only two players who have been on all 12 of his Warriors teams. Curry is under contract only through next season. Green has a player option for next season that he could pick up to align with Curry or decline to seek a longer-term deal. After Friday's loss, Green confirmed that he does not plan to retire and would like to be back next season. "I hope I've done enough to still be here."

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Several key figures from the Warriors' dynasty have departed over the course of their run. Executive Jerry West left for the Clippers in 2017 after the first two Warriors titles. Kevin Durant, who joined the team in 2016, left in 2019 for the Brooklyn Nets. General manager Bob Myers stepped down after the 2022-23 season, and team legend Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks after the 2023-24 campaign.

Kerr, Curry and Green are the three remaining pillars of the dynasty, one that Kerr himself acknowledged is "fading." The Warriors will do everything in their power to extend this run no matter who their coach is, but at some point in the very near future, this era of Golden State's history will be over. For now, Kerr and Green will mull their futures and make decisions in the weeks and months to come.