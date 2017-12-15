Thunder vs. 76ers odds: Picks from computer model that went 10-3 last week

Two NBA teams with big preseason expectations face off on Friday night when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 7 p.m. ET showdown (ESPN). The 76ers are 1.5-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 211.5.



One we'll give away: The public is taking the Under just 25 percent of the time, but the computer's simulations show the Under hitting at a whopping 68 percent clip. It looks like a good time to go against the grain and instead go with the simulations.

But what about against the spread, which the model has excelled at?



Oklahoma City has championship aspirations, but just getting back to .500 has been a chore.



The Thunder are 13-14 on the season, but signs are pointing in the right direction since they've won five of their last seven.



Russell Westbrook collected yet another triple-double in a win at Indiana on Wednesday, but it wasn't easy. He shot 3-of-16 for 10 points, to go with 17 rebounds and 12 assists.



Paul George and Carmelo Anthony continue to pile on points, but it's Steven Adams who has really sparked the team's latest success. In OKC's five wins, Adams has scored 23, 21, 20, 19 and 27 points. In the two losses, he's scored 11 and 12.



Joel Embiid returned after a two-game absence for the Sixers and tallied 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, outplaying Karl-Anthony Towns in a 118-112 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. The victory snapped a four-game skid.



JJ Redick has been a solid No. 3 scoring option behind Embiid (23.7 ppg) and Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons (15.7). He's averaging 17 points per game and is a reliable option to have the ball at the end of games, shooting 70 of 74 from the free-throw line.



But the Sixers need Embiid or Simmons to lead the way. When Redick is the team's top scorer, Philly's record is just 2-6.



