Thunder vs. Clippers odds: Picks from computer model on 51-24 NBA run

It's a matchup of two of the NBA's most exciting teams as the suddenly hot Clippers host the resurgent Thunder in a nationally televised game at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday on TNT. The Clippers have bounced back to win four straight games thanks to the return of power forward Blake Griffin from a MCL sprain. The Clippers sorely missed his dominant post presence.



The Thunder have won seven of their last 10 contests and are scaling the Western Conference standings. They crushed the Lakers 133-96 Wednesday night behind Terrance Ferguson's team-high 24 points.



The Thunder opened as 2.5-point favorites and now are laying 1.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has soared from an opening of 209 to 213.5.



The model knows Oklahoma City, which is 21-17, must lean heavily on Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony if it wants to leave Los Angeles with a win.



Reigning MVP Westbrook is capable of taking over a game at will. He's tops on the team in scoring, draining 24.7 points per outing, and also hauls in 9.5 rebounds. He leads the NBA in assists at 10.1 and is second in steals.



George is a forward that plays like a guard. He leads the league in steals at 2.4 per contest and is lethal from beyond the arc, knocking down threes at a 43 percent clip. He also chips in nearly 21 points a game plus five rebounds and three assists.



But the Clippers can cover the spread with their superior defensive stopper DeAndre Jordan, who pulls down a whopping 15.1 rebounds a game. He's also good for blocking just over one shot per contest. He's deadly around the rim, shooting from the field at 66 percent -- second-best in the NBA.



Griffin is finding his rhythm on the hardwood. He still leads L.A. is scoring at 23.5 points and brings down 7.7 boards. Shooting guard Lou Williams is notching just shy of 22 points and is a 3-point sharpshooter at 41 percent. He also knocks down 90 percent of his free throws.



Will the Thunder continue to rise in the Western ranks and cover or will the Clippers earn a fifth straight win behind a rejuvenated Griffin and dominant Jordan?