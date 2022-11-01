The Oklahoma City Thunder will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City erased a 16-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation against Dallas on Saturday, eventually picking up the win in overtime. Orlando has lost six of its first seven games and is coming off a 114-105 setback against Dallas on Sunday. Josh Giddey (ankle) is out for OKC, while Orlando will be down Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Gary Harris (knee).

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City is favored by 3 points in the latest Thunder vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 216. Before entering any Magic vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Magic spread: Thunder -3

Thunder vs. Magic over/under: 216 points

Thunder vs. Magic money line: Oklahoma City -155, Orlando +130

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is riding an improbable three-game winning streak, so it has plenty of confidence heading into this matchup. The Thunder overcame a pair of poor shooting nights to notch two wins against the Clippers last week before erasing a 16-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation against Dallas on Saturday. It was only the second time in the last 25 years that a team trailed by at least 16 points in the final four minutes of a game and came back to win.

Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for much of the team's success, averaging 31.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game during the three-game stretch. He is shooting 50% from the floor and has made all 19 of his free throws, putting his team in a good position to win games. Orlando is looking like the worst team in the NBA right now and it has only covered the spread once in its last eight games against Oklahoma City.

Why the Magic can cover

Oklahoma City's streak is bound to end soon, as the Thunder are without the No. 6 pick in last year's draft in Giddey. He participated in Monday's practice, but he will be held out for the fourth consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain. His absence leaves Gilgeous-Alexander as the only player on the team who is averaging more than 14 points per game.

Orlando rookie Paolo Banchero, who was the top pick in this year's draft, is off to a fantastic start to his career. He is averaging 22.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, scoring at least 20 points in six of his seven games. The Magic could get guard Jalen Suggs back from an ankle injury on Tuesday night, as he is listed as questionable after missing the last five games.

