Timberwolves vs. Kings odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 12-18 overall and 6-6 at home, while Minnesota is 10-19 overall and 7-9 on the road. The Timberwolves are trying to end an 11-game losing streak. They are also trying to salvage the final game of a four-game road trip. The Kings have also lost four consecutive games.

The Kings came up short against Houston on Monday, falling 113-104. Harrison Barnes had a tough game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting. De'Aaron Fox did match a career-high with 31 points. He scored 19 points in the fourth quarter. The Kings have lost all four games since Fox returned. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) has missed the past three games. The Kings have lost all five games without him this season. Buddy Hield is 9-of-45 from the field -- including 4 of 28 from 3-point range -- over the past three games.

Meanwhile, Minnesota fell to Golden State on Monday, 113-104. Jordan McLaughlin had 19 points. Karl-Anthony Towns has missed the past four games with a knee injury and his status for Thursday night's game is uncertain.

Sacramento is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.1 on average. But the Timberwolves are fifth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117 on average.

