Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Teams that could battle for home-court advantage in the NBA playoffs meet when the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers in the season-opener. The Nuggets, who finished 54-28 a year ago, have won six of their last eight regular-season games against Portland, while the Trail Blazers, who finished 53-29 last year, have won eight of their last 10 home games against the Nuggets, excluding the playoffs. Wednesday's game is slated to start at 10 p.m. ET from the Moda Center in Portland. In four seasons under coach Mike Malone, Denver is 180-162, including 7-7 in the postseason. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds after opening as a 1.5-point underdog, while the over-under is 217.

The model knows the Trail Blazers enter the game having qualified for the playoffs in six straight seasons. In seven seasons under coach Terry Stotts, Portland is 344-281. Since starting play in 1970, the Blazers have won one NBA title, three conference championships and six division crowns.

Among the players being heavily counted on again this season is point guard Damian Lillard, who enters his eighth campaign with the Blazers. Lillard, who averaged 25.8 points in 80 games last year, crushed the Nuggets in the postseason, going for 39 points in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals and surpassing his average four times in the series. In four games during the regular season, he averaged 21.3 points and seven assists against Denver.

But just because Portland got the best of Denver last season does not guarantee it will cover the Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers spread on Wednesday.

That's because Denver has also had plenty of success through the years, compiling a 2,116-2,106 all-time record in 52 seasons in the NBA and ABA. The Nuggets have made 34 playoff appearances, including 25 in the NBA, and have had two straight winning seasons. Since the 2003-04 season, Denver has made 11 playoff appearances.

Center Nikola Jokic, who led the Nuggets in scoring last season at 20.1 points and added 10.8 rebounds per game, is looking for continued improvement this season. The fifth-year veteran was a thorn in the Trail Blazers' side during last year's NBA playoffs, averaging 27.1 points in the seven-game series. He also muscled his way to 13.9 rebounds, including 19 in a Game 5 victory. In three regular-season games against Portland in 2018-19, he averaged 25.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

