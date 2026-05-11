Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 against the Timberwolves on Sunday for elbowing Naz Reid. The incident happened early in the second quarter after Wembanyama reached over the top of Reid for a rebound.

As Reid aggressively boxed Wembanyama out, the Spurs center got tangled up with Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels. Wembanyama then threw a clear elbow that connected squarely with Reid's chin. After review, the referees assessed Wembanyama a Flagrant 2 foul, and he was ejected from the game.

It's the first ejection of Wembanyama's career. Reid did not appear to be injured.

Wemby's ejection presents a massive opportunity for the Timberwolves, who trail in this series 2-1 and now have a chance to tie it up without the Spurs' best player on the floor.

The Spurs are 6-2 so far in these playoffs, and one of their losses came in another game when Wembanyama left early. The French superstar exited Game 2 of the Spurs' first-round series with a concussion, and San Antonio ended up losing by three points. Wemby sat for Game 3 of that series, but the Spurs rallied for a win.

The Wemby effect

Spurs' stats vs. Timberwolves through three games entering Sunday



With Wemby on court Without Wemby on court Defensive rating 93.6 104.4 Net rating +20.5 +11.7

Wembanyama is averaging 21.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and five blocks per game in the playoffs. He scored 39 points on 13-of-18 shooting in the Spurs' Game 3 win on Friday.