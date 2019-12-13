Warriors vs. Jazz odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 14-11 overall and 9-3 at home, while Golden State is 5-21 overall and 3-12 on the road. The Jazz have won two of their past three past games after dropping five of six. The Warriors, meanwhile, have lost 16 of their last 19 games. The Jazz have won the first two matchups between the teams this season, most recently on Nov. 22, 113-109. Utah is favored by 13.5-points in the latest Jazz vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 210.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.





It was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Utah and Minnesota on Wednesday, but Utah stepped up in the second half. The Jazz captured a comfortable 127-116 win over Minnesota. Utah's Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were among the main playmakers for the Jazz as the former had 30 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds. It was Utah's highest-scoring game since the Jazz scored 128 points on Nov. 23. Defensively, Utah has allowed more than 120 points five times in the past 10 games.

Meanwhile, Golden State fought hard in an overtime matchup against New York, but lost 124-122. D'Angelo Russell and Draymond Green were two standouts for the Warriors in the loss. The former shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and six dimes, while the latter posted a triple-double with 14 points, 12 dimes, and 10 boards.

The Warriors have now lost six of their last seven games and they're just 1-7 against the spread in their past eight meetings with the Jazz.

