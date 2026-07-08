Last Game
- Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
-
0:49
NBA Draft Grades: Kings' Select Emanuel Sharp No. 45 Overall
-
0:55
Reports: Kings Waiving DeMar DeRozan
-
1:26
Why You Shouldn't Rush to Judge Darius Acuff Jr.
-
4:17
Sacramento Kings Waive DeMar DeRozan
-
1:12
Top draft picks debut in NBA Summer League
-
1:58
NBA Summer League Standouts: #6 vs #7 In The Summer League Showdown
-
1:31
Breaking Down Jalen Duren's Top Landing Spots
-
2:42
Why LeBron to the Spurs Isn't as Crazy as It Sounds
-
1:29
Jalen Duren Angling For Sign-and-Trade With Lakers or Kings
-
0:58
Best RFA Trade Targets This Free Agency
-
1:11
Impending Player Option: What Should Zach Levine Do?
-
1:37
NBA Free Agency Best Fits: Zach LaVine
-
1:41
Expectations For the Charlotte Hornets
-
1:41
Cameron Boozer: Favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year
-
1:30
Has Ja Morant Lost the Game of Point Guard Musical Chairs?
-
0:44
Which Team Had the Best NBA Draft?
-
1:13
NBA Draft Grades: Kings Select Alex Karaban No. 29 Overall
-
0:57
NBA Draft Grades: Kings Select Darius Acuff Jr. No. 7 Overall
-
0:50
Darryn Peterson: The Next All-Star Bradley Beal?
Top Emanuel Sharp News
-
Kings' Emanuel Sharp: Won't suit up Monday
Sharp (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's California Classic Summer League game against the Bucks, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
After playing in Saturday's win over the Nets and Sunday's win over Warriors Blue, Sharp will be held out of the Kings' final California Classic contest. His next chance to play will come in Sacramento's Las Vegas Summer League opener against the Clippers on Thursday.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Emanuel Sharp: Solid outing in Summer League
Sharp recorded 18 points (5-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 91-85 win over the Warriors Blue at the California Classic Summer League.
Sharp put together a solid all-around performance Sunday, matching team highs in points and rebounds. Through two Summer League games, Sharp is averaging 15.5 points on just 30.8 percent shooting from the floor. While struggling with efficiency on the offensive end, Sharp has shined defensively, averaging 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.... See More ... See Less
-
Kings' Emanuel Sharp: Drafted by Sacramento
The Kings selected Sharp with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
After spending his entire four-year college career at Houston, Sharp will head to Sacramento and try to carve out a meaningful role. The Kings are amid a rebuild, and depending on their offseason moves, the 22-year-old guard could crack the rotation. Over 37 starts for the Cougars in 2025-26, he averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes per showing.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-3, 208 lbs
|Birthplace: Tel Aviv, IL
|Age: 22
|School: Houston
|Experience: R