Sharp recorded 18 points (5-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 91-85 win over the Warriors Blue at the California Classic Summer League.

Sharp put together a solid all-around performance Sunday, matching team highs in points and rebounds. Through two Summer League games, Sharp is averaging 15.5 points on just 30.8 percent shooting from the floor. While struggling with efficiency on the offensive end, Sharp has shined defensively, averaging 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.