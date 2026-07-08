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Sacramento • SG

Emanuel Sharp

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Last Game

Sun, Apr 12
@ Portland Trail Blazers (42-40)
  • Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
110
Final
122
Game Recap

Western Pacific Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
LAL
 53-29 7-3 W3
PHO
 45-37 5-5 W1
LAC
 42-40 6-4 W1
GS
 37-45 3-7 L3
SAC
 22-60 3-7 L1
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-3, 208 lbs
Birthplace: Tel Aviv, IL
Age: 22
School: Houston
Experience: R