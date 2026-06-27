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1:51
Thunder Take Aday Mara (12) & Bennett Stirtz (16)
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2026 NBA Draft Round 1 Winners: Matt Norlander's Picks
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1:20
NBA Draft Grades: Thunder Select Bennett Stirtz No. 16 Overall
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NBA Draft Lottery Locks and First Round Talents: Bennett Stirtz
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1:44
College Basketball Precision Player of the Week, Presented by Nissan
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1:40
Iowa: Signed, Sealed, Delivered to the Elite 8
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1:57
Bennett Stirtz: 14.5 PPG, 3-19 From 3- Pt Range In NCAA Tournament
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2:26
CBS Sports Top 100 College Basketball Players
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Ranking LeBron's Priorities In Free Agency
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1:59
What's the Best Move for LeBron?
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9:45
Biggest Questions for the NBA's Western Conference
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What Are the Thunder's Final Cost-Cutting Maneuvers?
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0:23
NBA trade alert: Thunder send Isaiah Joe to Pistons for two future second-round picks, per report
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1:52
Heat Looking to Load Up on Shooting After Giannis Trade?
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LeBron James to Warriors for Final Seasons?
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1:51
Projecting the Timberwolves' New-Look Lineup
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11:15
LaMelo Ball Joins Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves
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1:17
What Are the Expectations for the Timberwolves?
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1:27
Breaking Down the Timberwolves' New-Look Roster
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1:54
Grading the LaMelo Ball to Timberwolves Trade
Top Bennett Stirtz News
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Thunder's Bennett Stirtz: Headed to OKC after trade-up
The Grizzlies selected Stirtz with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The Grizzlies will receive two second-round picks while trading down to the 17th overall pick in this year's draft. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City will bolster its backcourt depth. Stirtz began his career at Division II Northwest Missouri State before following head coach Ben McCollum to Drake and then Iowa. In his lone season with the Hawkeyes in 2025-26, the ball-dominant guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc in 37.8 minutes per contest across 37 games. Stirtz's standout campaign landed him All-Big Ten Second Team honors. He isn't guaranteed a meaningful role with the Thunder immediately, and he'll likely compete for playing time off the bench with the likes of Nikola Topic (back) and Jared McCain.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-3, 186 lbs
|Birthplace: Liberty, MO
|Age: 22
|School: Iowa
|Experience: R