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Oklahoma City • PG

Bennett Stirtz

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Last Game

Sat, May 30 |
NBC
vs San Antonio Spurs (62-20)
  • Paycom Center
111
Final
103
Game Recap

Western Northwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
OKC
 64-18 7-3 L2
DEN
 54-28 10-0 W12
MIN
 49-33 5-5 W2
POR
 42-40 7-3 W2
UTA
 22-60 1-9 L1
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-3, 186 lbs
Birthplace: Liberty, MO
Age: 22
School: Iowa
Experience: R