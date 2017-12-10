2018 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Colts never had a chance in 2017. That's what happens when your franchise quarterback's timetable to return from injury gets pushed back from weeks to months to 2018. While Jacoby Brissett has flashed at times while filling in for Andrew Luck, the Colts are set to pick high in 2018 and have plenty of needs up and down the roster. Let's dive into it.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: Indianapolis



Round 2: Indianapolis



Round 3: Indianapolis

Round 4: Indianapolis

Round 5: Indianapolis

Round 6: Indianapolis

Round 7: Indianapolis

The Colts have their full complement of picks, no more, no less.

Biggest offseason needs

Wide receiver



Offensive line

Inside linebacker

Cornerback

T.Y. Hilton is still an integral part of the offense, but he's going to need help across the field. The team could also go all-in on an elite running back at the top of the draft, which would lessen the need for a quality second receiver. One area that continues to need attention is the offensive line, where Anthony Costanzo is fine at left tackle and Ryan Kelly figures to be a quality option at center if he can stay healthy.

On defense, the Colts have several pieces that have played well in the front-seven, but one area that needs an injection of talent is inside linebacker. Antonio Morrison has graded out as the defense's worst player, and while Jon Bostic has been solid, he's a free agent this offseason. The team is also in desperate need of talent at cornerback, a position that is losing much of the talent it does have this offseason. 2017 second-rounder Quincy Wilson figures to serve as one of their top three corners, but more is needed around him.

Prospects to watch

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Sutton is in play in the top five, or, if I was making the Colts pick, he certainly would be. He checks all the boxes to be a No. 1 wideout in the NFL. He's big at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, athletic, and has strong hands to win those ever-important jump-ball situations. T.Y. Hilton is one of the league's overlooked wideouts, but he needs a running mate.

Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame

The Colts perpetually need offensive line help. With Nelson they'd get the most NFL-ready offensive guard to enter the league in years, a road-grading run-blocker who's also a brick wall in pass protection and has the balance to regroup if he's initially beat with a counter move.

Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

Jefferson could sneak into the second round, and if he's available, Indianapolis should strongly consider him. He flies to the football against the run and, due to his physical talent, has untapped potential in coverage. He'd be a perfect inside linebacker in the Colts' 3-4 scheme as he's one of the bigger, more physical off-ball linebackers in this class.

Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama

Wallace gets overshadowed by first-round lock Minkah Fitzpatrick, yet he's pieced together a fine senior season for the Crimson Tide, and his strong play hasn't solely been in coverage. Despite his smaller frame, he's proven to be a reliable tackler on the outside. Wallace has defended 12 passes to go along with three interceptions this season.