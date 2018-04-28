2018 NFL Draft: Saints take Tre'Quan Smith, keep adding talent at receiver

With the No. 91 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Saints selected Tre'Quan Smith, receiver out of UCF.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: I like this pick. Smith got better every year and they need help outside. Drew Brees will like this pick.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Decent size for outside WR spot. Strong hands. Long, athletic frame. Plus ability in jump-ball situations. Deceptive long speed due to long strides. Adequate after the catch. Stands out as a blocker. Will need to learn how to beat press at the line in NFL but isn't lost in that area. Underrated prospect with No. 2 wideout ability.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: Any time you get a receiver to play with Drew Brees, it should be a good thing. But it's hard to see where Smith fits in for the Saints, who have a loaded receiving corps with Michael Thomas, Cameron Meredith and Ted Ginn. Maybe Smith will beat out Brandon Coleman for the No. 4 job, but that doesn't leave a lot of targets for the rookie. Smith had a great season for UCF in 2017 with 59 catches for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he's not worth selecting in most re-draft leagues. In rookie-only drafts, Smith is worth taking with a third-round pick for dynasty formats.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A 247Sports three-star recruit out of Delray Beach, Fla., Smith played receiver and defensive back in high school before redshirting in 2014. He was the first freshman to lead UCF in receptions and receiving yards in 2015, catching 52 passes for 724 yards with four scores. He followed that up in 2016 with 57 receptions, 853 yards and five touchdowns while starting all 13 games.

Smith broke out in 2017, catching 13 touchdowns and rushing for another while totaling 1,171 yards on 59 receptions. He scored multiple TDs in three of his four games, including four total scores at Cincinnati on Oct. 7 when he caught five passes for 165 yards and recorded his only rushing TD of the year. Smith topped 100 yards four times as a junior, including catching six passes for 161 yards and two TDs in his final regular season game for UCF.