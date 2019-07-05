2019 NFL Supplemental Draft: Breaking down the two prospects that could be selected

The NFL supplemental draft typically doesn't have any players selected -- only Josh Gordon and Isaiah Battle have gone in the supplemental draft since 2011 -- but this year two prospects have a reasonable chance to be picked.

Let's take a closer look at the players available in the 2019 iteration of this unique draft.

Jalen Thompson, S, Washington State

Collegiate career: Thompson committed to Washington State as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He made an instant impact in Pullman, playing in 13 games as a freshman in 2016 and totaling 51 tackles with three tackles for loss and seven pass breakups. Good figures. The following year, most of Thompson's numbers jumped. He had 73 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and recorded a pair of pass breakups. In 2018, Thompson again appeared in 13 games at safety and had 66 takedowns, three tackles behind the line, two picks, and he defended eight passes.

Scouting report: Good height, smaller-ish frame for the safety position. Athleticism is impressive. Very fluid, non-jagged mover in any direction. Hybrid safety/slot cornerback with experience and effective play in man to man. Quickness is more impressive than his overall speed. Lack of size and strength shows up on occasion against bigger blockers in the run game, but he's a noticeably aggressive, active run defender with solid range. Plus body control, awareness, and ball skills to make game-changing plays in coverage.

Projected draft range: Rounds 2-3

Marcus Simms, WR, West Virginia

Collegiate career: Simms was a rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and committed to the Mountaineers in 2015. In three games as a freshman, he caught six passes for 95 yards and a score. In 2017, Simms moved into a more prominent role at West Virginia and averaged 18.9 yards per reception with five touchdowns on 35 receptions. He accounted for 16.4 percent of the team's receiving yards. As a junior in 2018, Simms had a 16.5 percent receiving-yard market share with two scores and 46 catches. He averaged 15.2 yards per grab.

Scouting report: At 6-0 and around 195 pounds, Simms has decent size and a somewhat skinny but athletic build. He tracks the football at all levels of the field well and routinely makes hand catches away his frame. A rare bobble occurs. Runs crisp routes and gets out of his breaks in a hurry. Creates adequate separation on short-to-intermediate targets in his direction and has an above-average long speed. His greatest attribute is his yards-after-the-catch ability. Simms seemingly knows his intended path before the catch and gets creative immediately afterward with awesome contact balance, plus quickness, and speed. Relatively rarely taken down at first contact.

Projected draft range: Rounds 3-4