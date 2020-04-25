2020 NFL Draft: Falcons pick Marlon Davidson, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Auburn defensive lineman after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Falcons selected Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Davidson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

47. Atlanta Falcons: B-

Chris Trapasso: DE to DT conversion. Heavy hands. Power for days. Good burst for his size. Major hustle player. Traits are there. Just wonder about playing new position in NFL.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Shelby Harris
Best trait: Polished hands, first step

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Auburn 6-3 3/830310 33 80 4/8

 Strengths  

  • Positional versatility
  • Heavy hands and he uses them well
  • Impressive first step and sustained speed through the line
  • An always-humming motor
  • Powerful 

Weaknesses 

  • Likely to be playing new position (DT) in NFL
  • Length could be a major concern
  • Good, not great against the run
  • Isn't a stud block-shedder 
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
5.04 21n/an/an/a n/a

