2020 NFL Draft: Falcons pick Marlon Davidson, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Auburn defensive lineman after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Falcons selected Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Davidson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
47. Atlanta Falcons: B-
Chris Trapasso: DE to DT conversion. Heavy hands. Power for days. Good burst for his size. Major hustle player. Traits are there. Just wonder about playing new position in NFL.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Shelby Harris
Best trait: Polished hands, first step
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Auburn
Strengths
- Positional versatility
- Heavy hands and he uses them well
- Impressive first step and sustained speed through the line
- An always-humming motor
- Powerful
Weaknesses
- Likely to be playing new position (DT) in NFL
- Length could be a major concern
- Good, not great against the run
- Isn't a stud block-shedder
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.04
