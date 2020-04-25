2020 NFL Draft: Falcons pick Marlon Davidson, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Falcons selected Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Davidson, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

47. Atlanta Falcons: B-

Chris Trapasso: DE to DT conversion. Heavy hands. Power for days. Good burst for his size. Major hustle player. Traits are there. Just wonder about playing new position in NFL.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Shelby Harris

Best trait: Polished hands, first step

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Auburn 6-3 3/8 303 10 33 80 4/8

Strengths

Positional versatility

Heavy hands and he uses them well

Impressive first step and sustained speed through the line

An always-humming motor

Powerful



Weaknesses

Likely to be playing new position (DT) in NFL

Length could be a major concern

Good, not great against the run

Isn't a stud block-shedder

