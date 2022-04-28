Want to know what I think of every pick made Thursday in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft? You can find it all below. You can also follow along throughout the rest of the draft on Days 2 and 3 for more grades and more analysis. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the weekend to get the latest grades.

If you want to do all that plus track the best available prospects and get access to every pick in the draft on one page, you can in our draft tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

1. Jaguars

2. Lions

3. Texans

4. Jets

5. Giants

6. Panthers

7. Giants

8. Falcons

9. Seahawks

10. Jets

11. Commanders

12. Vikings

13. Texans

14. Ravens

15. Eagles

16. Saints

17. Chargers

18. Eagles

19. Saints

20. Steelers

21. Patriots

22. Packers

23. Cardinals

24. Cowboys

25. Bills

26. Titans

27. Buccaneers

28. Packers

29. Chiefs

30. Chiefs

31. Bengals

32. Lions