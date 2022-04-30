There are always a lot of good prospects available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and this year is no different. Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft? You can read below as I grade all the Round 2 picks from Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the day to get the latest grades from Day 3. You can also keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

33. Buccaneers: Logan Hall, DL, Houston

Grade: A-

Tampa Bay is older up front on its defensive line, this fills a major need with a truly versatile, uniquely-shaped pass rusher. Hall can win with pass-rush moves and/or power at multiple spots up front.

34. Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota St.

Grade: C+

Aced the pre-draft process. Tall, fast, bendy. Raw routes, not a major YAC threat. Will need to be utilized correctly out of the gate to accentuate his talents. Freaky speed and explosiveness. Very useful in the jet sweep/end-around game. Big-time upside. Costly trade but, finally, a receiver for Green Bay.

35. Titans: Roger McReary, CB, Auburn

Grade: A

First-round talent who only lasted to Round 2 because of short arms. Three years of stellar SEC film. Burst, sudden change-of-direction ability. Recovery speed is there. Feisty at the line. Damn good football player. Fits Tennessee's man-coverage scheme.

36. Jets: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa St.

Grade: B

Minimal move to get a complete, three-down back. Hall doesn't play to his combine workout but checks all the boxes of a nuanced runner. Awesome ball skills/receiving ability too. Maybe a tick early for a RB? Hall and Michael Carter now a fun, complementary duo.

37. Texans: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Grade: A

Was given free rein in college and was supreme playmaker. Incredibly sudden. Great blitzer. A tick on the smaller size. More slot CB than pure safety. Not incredibly fast. If given freelance authority, he can be a star.

38. Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

Grade: A

First-round film and traits. Only reason he was available is because he's not enormous. Burst, bend, pass-rush plans, speed-to-power conversion. Super consistent. Falcons desperately need stars in their front seven on defense beyond Grady Jarrett. Not majorly expensive to trade up.

39. Bears: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Grade: B+

Feels right for him. Bendy, unique athlete with explosive flashes. Not crazy speed or ball skills. Awesome, hard-nosed run defender. Chicago simply needs to add talent all across its roster. They get that at a premium position with Gordon.

40. Seahawks: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Grade: A-

Older prospect but an ascending rusher. Got better each season at Minnesota. Super explosive. Quality hand work. Bend is there too. Fills a major need too. Seattle had to get more juice on the outside.

41. Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan St.

Grade: C+

Complete RB. Make-you-miss skill. Thick lower half that gives way to awesome contact balance. Does not play to his 40 time. Not a HR hitter. Was this a major need? Seattle does love running the ball though. No QB?

42. Vikings: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Grade: A-

First-round caliber talent who fell due to injury during pre-draft process. Lightning quick feet, unhinged hips. Flashes of unreal ball skills. Tackling is hit or miss. Man/zone versatility. Could blossom into star learning from Patrick Peterson for a season.

43. Giants: Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Grade: B-

Moved down, picked a super-slippery, change-of-direction specialist at WR. Tiny with great speed. Small catch radius and not a contact-balance monster. Will juke defenders at the next level. Not as great in YAC as size would indicate. Fun pick for Giants. But a touch early.

44. Texans: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Grade: C-

Vertical specialist. Ran a variety of intricate downfield routes at Alabama. Tracks it over his shoulder awesomely. Not overly fast deep. Minimal YAC. Smaller frame. Trading up for a specialist is a little strange.

45. Ravens: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Grade: B+

Incredibly high upside because of his burst/bend and pass-rush move flashes. Suffered torn Achilles at his pro day, so his rookie season is in doubt. Such a shrewd Ravens pick. With more power --- which he needs -- Ojabo can be a perennial Pro Bowl rusher.

46. Lions: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

Grade: B

Hair-on-fire rusher with low-center-of-gravity power. Hand work is decent. On the ground a bit more than you'd like. Reasonable bend but not a speciality. Three-down rusher, which addresses a need in Detroit. Even to double up at the position.

47. Commanders: Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

Grade: B

More Crimson Tide trench players for Washington. Mathis is a complete DT. Burst, two-gap ability, up-the-field rushing skill. Hand work. Only ding is that he's an older prospect. He will reestablish the OL and push the pocket. Weren't there bigger needs though?

48. Bears: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn St.

Grade: A-

Long, explosive, hard-hitting safety who flashed in coverage in robber role. Not a lockdown-the-slot type. Smart, no-nonsense player. Size and speed specimen. More secondary reinforcement in Chicago.

49. Saints: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

Grade: C+

Older prospect who's an explosive mover on the field. Best in zone when he can watch the QB and pounce. Will deliver jarring hits. Big-time speed. Change-of-direction ability is average for the position, which limits his man-to-man coverage upside. Long arms. Missed tackles pop on film.

50. Patriots: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Grade: A-

Major sleeper at WR. Not just 4.28 fast. Runs crisp, well-sold routes. Very natural hands catcher. Snatches the ball away from his frame effortlessly. This is precisely what the Patriots needed offensively. Spindly though. Not costly to move up.

51. Eagles: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Grade: A-

Tremendous selection, even if he'll be Jason Kelce's backup in 2022. Jurgens is an explosive, well-balanced mauler on the inside. Checks the length box. With more strength, he can be an All-Pro type in Philadelphia.

52. Steelers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Grade: A

There's the Pittsburgh Round 2 WR. Pickens has first-round talent and first-round film. Tall, long, sudden, enormous catch radius. Nasty demeanor on the field. Torn ACL and maybe some maturity issues knocked him down the board. True WR1 capabilities.

53. Colts: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Grade: C+

Prototypical Colts pick. They love the size/athleticism specimens, and Pierce rocked his combine workout. Big, tall, explosive. Routes are a little rounded. Change-of-direction a bit stiff. Plays decently big downfield. Minimal YAC capabilities.

54. Chiefs: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Grade: A+

Absolute stud. Does everything well. Only knock is he's a touch under 5-10. Destroys press coverage. Lightning-quick routes. Bounces off tacklers after the catch. Huge catch radius. Will be an instant star with Patrick Mahomes.

55. Cardinals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Grade: B+

Was focal point of his offense in college. Very nuanced, polished player who will separate underneath and at intermediate level. Does everything well. Not a true trump card though and only average as a blocker. More weapons for Kyler = a good thing.

56. Cowboys: Sam Williams, EDGE, Mississippi

Grade: A-

Heaviest hands in the draft at EDGE. Serious bull rush too. Needs to use a hands a bit more frequently. Thick. Burst is good but doesn't play to the long speed he showcased at the combine. Some off-field concerns. Fills a need.

57. Buccaneers: Luke Goedeke, OG, Central Michigan

Grade: C+

Short-area quickness pops on film. So does his hand work. Too often lets rushers into his frame and occasionally stops moving his feet in pass pro. Smart decision to keep the OL stocked. Needs to get stronger. Lots of ugly wins on film.

58. Falcons: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Grade: B

Fascinating prospect. Former QB. Transitioned to LB and was ultra productive at FCS level. Big and supremely athletic. Flies to the football. Big tackling radius. Will just take him some time to acclimate himself as a coverage player. Big need filled though.

59. Vikings: Ed Ingram, G, LSU

Grade: C-

Masher type on the inside. Moments of punishing power. Balance is not good. Recovery ability is noticeably lacking. As is his hand work. Not exactly a zone-blocking scheme fit. Strange selection although interior OL needed to be addressed.

60. Bengals: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

Grade: B+

Sleeper at the CB spot. Bouncy, explosive, speedy. Recovery skill is outstanding. Seemingly always finds the football. Occasionally labored getting out of his backpedal. Bengals don't have many needs, probably didn't need to double up on secondary, but Taylor-Britt is a damn good player.

61. 49ers: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

Grade: B+

Dark horse to be a stud EDGE down the road. Big recruit. Weight was up and down in college. Immense burst/bend combo around the corner. Not much else to his game yet, and now he can learn pass-rush moves from Nick Bosa. Has to get stronger too. Quality pick to open San Fran's draft.

62. Chiefs: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

Grade: B-

Field-general type at safety on quality defense in college. Not a special athlete by any stretch of the imagination but can flip on the jets in short bursts. Heady, assignment sound. Can wear a lot of hats but doesn't excel in any one area. A tick early but fills a need.

63. Bills: James Cook, RB, Georgia

Grade: B+

Explosive, multi-dimensional weapon at RB. Not quite his brother in terms of explosiveness, but close. Smooth movements on the field. Effortless athlete. Not crazy elusiveness or contact balance. Like the RB value in RD2 much more after two trade backs.

64. Broncos: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Grade: A-

Smaller, bendy, pass-rush plan master. Explosion is impressive too. Minimal length and barely any power. Outside speed-rush specialist. Fun addition to this defense.

2022 NFL Draft jerseys now available

Jerseys for your team's 2022 NFL Draft picks are now available. Show your pride with these hot Nike jerseys, which are selling quickly. See the newest 2022 NFL Draft jerseys here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.