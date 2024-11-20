Joe Burrow is having an MVP-caliber season, but the Bengals defense and offensive line are dragging Cincinnati in the win-loss column.

The Bengals are 1-6 in one-score games entering their Week 12 bye, and the defense is 27th in EPA per play allowed. However, we can't ignore the play up front for Cincinnati simply because Burrow is dicing secondaries regardless of the amount of pressure he's faced.

Starting guards Alex Cappa and Cordell Volson have surrendered 27 and 33 pressures, respectively, through 11 games, which are both rather high numbers on 234 pass-blocking snaps. Swing tackle Cody Ford has allowed 24 pressures of his own on a mere 129 pass-blocking opportunities.

In short, the Bengals have to reconstruct the defense, but the offensive line has become a clear weakness on this club with arguably the most explosive offense in football. In this mock draft, the Bengals add a versatile tackle/guard to fortify the interior in front of their franchise quarterback.

