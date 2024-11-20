Joe Burrow is having an MVP-caliber season, but the Bengals defense and offensive line are dragging Cincinnati in the win-loss column.
The Bengals are 1-6 in one-score games entering their Week 12 bye, and the defense is 27th in EPA per play allowed. However, we can't ignore the play up front for Cincinnati simply because Burrow is dicing secondaries regardless of the amount of pressure he's faced.
Starting guards Alex Cappa and Cordell Volson have surrendered 27 and 33 pressures, respectively, through 11 games, which are both rather high numbers on 234 pass-blocking snaps. Swing tackle Cody Ford has allowed 24 pressures of his own on a mere 129 pass-blocking opportunities.
In short, the Bengals have to reconstruct the defense, but the offensive line has become a clear weakness on this club with arguably the most explosive offense in football. In this mock draft, the Bengals add a versatile tackle/guard to fortify the interior in front of their franchise quarterback.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. To check out the betting odds on who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, head on over to BetMGM.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Hunter is the best player in college football with immense two-way abilities. The Jaguars could use an elite talent at cornerback, and Hunter's dynamic receiving skills would help a sputtering offense, too.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
McMillan is having a Drake London-type season for Arizona in a similar frame with similar traits. And the Titans desperately need receiving weapons for Will Levis.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jalen Milroe QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Can't shake this pairing for now. Milroe has massive upside but probably isn't ready to start until 2026, which is when the Browns can more reasonably move on from Deshaun Watson.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
The Giants will be drafting a quarterback in 2025, and Ward, while not someone with premier traits, has looked like a quarterback with high-level starting skills in the right NFL situation.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Sanders in Las Vegas -- potentially with his dad at head coach -- is sensible. I like the idea the more I think about it. With a high-caliber tight end in place and plenty of cap space, the Raiders can surprise with quality quarterback play in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Williams has All-Pro traits, and with the correct development in New England can maximize those reasonably raw skills.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
The Jets go the prudent route with the steady LSU tackle to build the offensive line in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Carter is having a tremendous season at Penn State and has Micah Parsons-like physical traits. The Panthers have to add a premier edge-rushing talent to the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
If any team would pick a running back in the top 10, it'd be this Jerry Jones club. Jeanty is a premier talent.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Saints get Derek Carr another polished Ohio State receiver in Egbuka, who's looked ready for the NFL since last season.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Banks would help solidify what's been a shaky Bengals offensive line this season protecting Joe Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Dolphins stop the Johnson slide to pair him with Jalen Ramsey before eventually taking over as the No. 1 corner spot.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
The Buccaneers plan for the future at receiver with Burden, who's demonstrated first-round traits and production since his early days at Missouri.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Starks is simply too good and NFL-ready of a player for the Bears to pass on him here. Three-down playmaker.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
The Colts get a multidimensional linebacker-edge rusher to add more juice to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
The Seahawks have a clear need at linebacker, and Perkins, when healthy, is probably the most dynamic prospect at the position in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Josh Simmons OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Rams get a high-upside blocker to plug in at either tackle spot in 2025. Simmons has been awesome in pass pro this season,.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Scourton looks like he'll be ready to rock as a rookie because of his length, power, and ascending hand work. Exactly what the 49ers need.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Miami (FL) • Sr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
The Broncos snag the lightning-quick Restrepo, who's demonstrated fantastic hands in 2024, to be the chain-moving slot for Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 20
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
The Falcons don't even have 10 sacks as a defense entering Week 12. They desperately need a genuine No. 1 outside rusher, and Pearce has those traits.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Another NFC team with an edge need, and Overton has been the classic breakout star on Alabama's defense this season.
Round 1 - Pick 22
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Commanders roll the dice with the injured star cornerback from outside the Power 4. When healthy, Revel looks like a first-round talent with ball skills and plus athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Texans probably feel fine with their tackle situation, but this Milum selection is about simply playing the five best blockers in front of C.J. Stroud.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Graham is too talented and too productive for the Ravens to pass on here. He and Justin Madubuike would formulate a tremendous interior tandem in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Jim Harbaugh calls this pick in immediately when he sees the best tight end in the class, whom he recruited and coached at Michigan, still available.
Round 1 - Pick 26
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
The Packers need more girth inside, and Sanders is a wide-bodied, three-down defender who's flashed upfield as a pass rusher on South Carolina's stellar defensive front this season.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Grant is an upfield rusher who's played like an early-round pick across multiple seasons at Michigan. He and Keeanu Benton would be a fun complementary tandem inside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
The Vikings add an enormous and athletic defensive tackle to make life easier for their outside rushers in Brian Flores' blitz-obsessed scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Another speedy wideout for Jalen Hurts in Nick Sirianni's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Umanmielen has pieced together yet another magnificent season rushing the quarterback in the SEC. He'd be a steal here for the Bills this late in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Nolen would give Chris Jones a legitimate running mate getting upfield as a rusher. The Ole Miss star has demolished offensive lines with regularity this season.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jalen Royals WR
Utah State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Lions add another boundary weapon to the offense in Royals, who's dangerous over the top of the defense and when needing to make a defender miss in space.