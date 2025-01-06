Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cam Ward would've likely been no better than QB5 in last year's draft class, but he's QB1 in 2024. Teams had a late Day 2/Day 3 grade on him over the summer, but he's made big strides this season; he's playing more from the pocket, he's getting the ball out on time, and he's doing a better job of getting through his reads. We know about the athleticism and arm strength, but he's gotten better each year he's been in college, too.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Good luck finding someone tougher than Shedeur Sanders. He'll stand in the pocket and take hit (after hit after hit) to make a play downfield. He's not the athlete and doesn't have the arm strength of Cam Ward, but he does a lot of things really well. I would like to see him play on time more consistently, but part of that has to do with Colorado's inconsistent offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 Travis Hunter is the best athlete -- and the best player -- in this draft class. We've had otherworldly cornerbacks and wide receivers in previous classes, but he's a twofer, able to dominate on both sides of the ball and take over games. The big question: where will the team that drafts him want him to play? And if it's, say, at cornerback, how big will be the package of offensive plays for Hunter? Because lining up for 120 snaps a game, like he's done for the Buffs, isn't sustainable in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Kelvin Banks Jr. was my OT1 over the summer and nothing's changed. He's athletic, has good feet, plays with balance and power and uses his hands well. He's better in passpro than the run right now, but it's close -- and he's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st My comp for Mason Graham over the summer was Christian Wilkins. My co-host on the "With the First Pick" podcast, Rick Spielman, took it a step further and said Quinnen Williams. Wherever you land, Graham is a special talent who headlines a deep defensive line class.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Will Johnson was my No. 1 player over the summer and he remains a top-10 talent. He battled a toe injury that sidelined him for much of the second half of the 2024 season, but when he's healthy, he's one of the best defenders in college football; there's a reason the easy comp for him is Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Tetairoa McMillan is 6-foot-5, but he moves like a shifty slot receiver with the benefit of an enormous catch radius and the ability to make contested catches look easy. Think Drake London but a better athlete.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Abdul Carter is a freakish athlete who moved from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher for the 2024 season. Carter is not Micah Parsons -- not yet, anyway -- but he's just scratching the surface on what he can do.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Georgia has a history of producing insane athletes, and Mykel Williams may end up being the best of the group. He's a first-round talent all day long, and he could end up being one of the first defenders off the board in April.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Will Campbell has been my OT2 throughout, and while he's not as athletic as Kelvin Banks Jr., he's been incredibly consistent throughout his LSU career. He had his struggles with Jared Verse in 2023 (who didn't), and the formidable South Carolina front four gave him trouble at times this season. But he held his own against Arkansas' Landon Jackson, who will be a high-round pick in April.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th Jalon Walker is listed as an off-ball linebacker, but he can line up anywhere ... and wreak havoc from anywhere. Very interested to see how NFL teams plan to use him at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 2nd Jihaad Campbell is, in a word, explosive. He can rush the pass from the edge or play off-ball linebacker -- and he'll look like the best player on the field from either position. He's one of the best athletes in this class, and the scary part is he's just scratching the surface; he's going to get bigger, stronger and faster -- and he won't turn 21 years old until February.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Nic Scourton is a power rusher who will long-arm you into the stands. He'll also flash an inside spin move that puts OTs on their heels. Add the non-stop motor with which he plays, and it's hard not to love his game. My podcast co-host, Rick Spielman, calls him a more athletic Keion White.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Put aside for the moment that Malaki Starks is an elite athlete who can line up anywhere in the secondary; he's also one of the smartest players on the field, and that combination is what makes him a top-10 talent.

Round 1 - Pick 15 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st James Pearce Jr. is a juiced-up, twitchy edge rusher who can win with the bull rush or speed around the edge. He plays with a non-stop motor and with the type of freakish athleticism that can match the Jalen Milroe-type QBs in the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Kenneth Grant is a really good athlete for his size -- and he has a knack for getting his hands up in the passing lane and knocking the ball down. He moves well laterally, as he has a surprisingly quick first step with good hand usage to shoot gaps and be disruptive in the backfield. For me, he's more explosive and consistent than Kris Jenkins, his former teammate and Bengals second-round pick in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Princely Umanmielen is twitched-up, flashing abrupt/quick in movements and a spin move that puts offensive tackles in a blender. He's stronger than he looks, and his good hand usage and leg drive allow him to win early in the rep.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 66 REYDS 771 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The numbers don't blow you away (66 catches for 771 yards), but don't be fooled: Luther Burden III is a first-round talent and game-changer with the ball in his hands. The QB play at Mizzou was inconsistent in 2024, but there's a reason he had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Is Ashton Jeanty a luxury pick? That depends; were Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs luxury picks? Because Jeanty is that type of impact back. He hasn't been used nearly as much in the pass game, but that doesn't mean he can't do it.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Colston Loveland is listed at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, and while he runs like he's 185, he plays like he's 260. He'll run through open-field arm tackles all day long, has an enormous catch radius, and is a precise route runner, looking like a receiver at times in his movement skills. He's a willing blocker, but like most pass-catching tight ends coming into the league, he'll need to improve in this area.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 10th For an edge rusher, Shemar Stewart is enormous. He'll play too high at times, but can collapse the pocket with his size/power/strength. He has a quick first step, even for his size, and the power to shoot gaps. And when the bull rush doesn't get home, his huge frame allows him to knock down passes. He has a hair-on-fire motor and consistently plays with power and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 6th This may sound rich but, at times, Jahdae Barron flashes in a way that reminds me of Brian Branch; he's one of the smartest players on the field, he's always around the ball, and if you need a play, he consistently shows up. He can line up in the box, in the slot or outside, is an effective blitzer off the edge, and is an asset in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 98 REYDS 1158 YDS/REC 11.8 TDS 12 Tyler Warren has accounted for roughly 75% of Penn State's offense (we're ballparking that, don't quote us) as a receiver, passer and runner. No player has done more for his draft stock than Warren, who was a late Day 2/Day 3 pick over the summer.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Shavon Revel tore his ACL in October, and he hasn't played since. But his tape is a lot of fun; his track background shows up on tape, as does his length. He'll play with physicality at the line in man coverage and is a fluid mover in space. He's not the shutdown corner of, say, Sauce Gardner when he came out, or as physical as Joey Porter Jr. (and maybe that's a good thing), but he's a nice mix of both in terms of size and play style.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Landon Jackson EDGE Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 8th This is going to sound nuts, but watch a handful of Landon Jackson's pass-rush snaps and you'll see some T.J. Watt (remember, Watt somehow lasted until the end of Round 1). At other times, you'll see the consistency of Anthony Nelson, which is pretty good, too. Either way, Jackson plays with heavy hands and the power you'd come to expect from a 270-pound edge rusher (even though Arkansas lined him up everywhere), as well as the juice you might not be expecting.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Aireontae Ersery allowed just one sack all season. I love his athleticism, his ability to throw guys out of the club consistently, and while he's better against run than pass right now, he has all the traits NFL teams look for in a tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd A San Diego State transfer where he played right tackle, Josh Simmons was a pleasant surprise in Columbus, Ohio, where he was not only installed at left tackle, but was playing at a high level before an October knee injury vs. Oregon ended his season. I thought he might come back to school -- he could probably use the experience -- but instead he declared for the 2025 draft. And in a draft light along the offensive line, I fully expect Simmons to draw some first-round consideration, even if he might need a year or two of seasoning.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Emery Jones Jr. OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 8th It feels like folks have slept on Emory Jones Jr. this fall, perhaps in part because he plays opposite Will Campbell, who will be one of the first offensive linemen off the board in April. But Jones quietly had a really good season. He might have the best anchor in this class, and depending on where he lands, he has the power and athleticism to kick inside to guard before letting him settle at right tackle, where in the SEC, he went up against -- and more than held his own -- some of the best pass rushers in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 5th Trey Amos is a long, fast, physical corner in coverage, and he excels in both man and zone schemes. He doesn't panic on downfield throws because of his length and speed, and he flashes good ball skills. He will need to improve in run support, but don't be surprised if he's a riser throughout the pre-draft process.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 70 REYDS 896 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 10 Emeka Egbuka is a big-bodied, fluid mover with natural hands, good contact balance and the ability to run through arm tackles. He gets in and out of breaks with urgency and has yards-after-catch ability. He's not a finesse player but more of a bruiser. When you talk about "big slots," this is what you mean. I think he has some Amon-Ra St. Brown in his game.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th This defensive line class is incredibly deep, and in previous years, Walter Nolen probably goes off the board a little higher. Either way, he explodes off the ball while also being strong as an ox. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, he won't be mistaken for, say, Dexter Lawrence, but don't be fooled; he plays stout against double teams, and is quick to get off blocks and get to the ball.