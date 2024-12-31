sam-darnol.jpg
Week 17 of the NFL regular season brought substantial shakeup to the 2025 NFL Draft order. The Giants, Jaguars and Raiders all won. Each of those three teams had been in position to pick within the top seven, which means there is a new placeholder at No. 1 overall: the New England Patriots

In today's thought exercise, we explore how the Titans signing veteran quarterback Sam Darnold could impact where quarterbacks are drafted in April (although the college football bowl games were not exactly a ringing endorsement for the perceived top prospects at the position). Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan has been frustrated working with a signal-caller on a rookie contract ((Will Levis), so the franchise opts for the older player rather than returning to the well. 

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.

Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
New England
1st
1st
96
1258
13.1
16
Travis Hunter is more advanced as a cornerback at this stage of his career, but New England needs more help for Drake Maye. Hunter is one of the most dynamic players in the country and one of a few worthy of consideration at this stage of the first round.
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Tennessee
3rd
1st
84
1319
15.7
8
Why not Shedeur Sanders? In this scenario, the presumption is that Sam Darnold signs with Tennessee in free agency and the Titans opt not to go down the path chosen by Atlanta a year ago. If Minnesota can't afford to bring Darnold back, then Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan may be more inclined to prove himself with a veteran rather than developing another young quarterback who may or may not work out.
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cleveland
4th
1st
4313
204
7
43
Cleveland would probably be more inclined to sign Kirk Cousins and draft a quarterback on Day 2, but can not pass up the opportunity to select Cam Ward at No. 3 overall. If the Browns do not go quarterback, then offensive tackle and best player available would be the preferred path.
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
N.Y. Giants
10th
2nd
4134
-50
10
41
Quarterbacks are always pushed higher in the draft order, but neither Ward nor Shedeur Sanders is a prospect who has to be taken in the top-5 overall. In this scenario, the Titans went a different route because they were not enamored with their options. New York still gets Sanders, but a few picks later.
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Jacksonville
6th
1st
Is Mason Graham a Quinnen Williams caliber prospect? Unlikely. But it is a relatively weak draft class at the top and Graham is one of the safest options. Jacksonville has bigger fish to fry, but the choice came down to Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Graham.
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Carolina
8th
2nd
Carolina's pass rush has been abysmal, and there are not really any building blocks towards the future. Abdul Carter has been the most effective getting after the quarterback this season. The Philadelphia native has registered 11 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
N.Y. Jets
9th
1st
Olu Fashanu has settled in to the starting left tackle role, but Morgan Moses is a free agent at season's end. Kelvin Banks Jr. would step into Moses' vacated role as the Jets usher in the future.
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Las Vegas
2nd
1st
Will Johnson may be the best player available when healthy and available. He is a Patrick Surtain II-caliber cornerback prospect at his best. Las Vegas has struggled to find a boundary cornerback worth investing in for more than a decade.
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Chicago
12th
2nd
Chicago needs help on the offensive line. Some are projecting Will Campbell to play inside at the next level, but the Bears could try him at left tackle also. They have impacted Caleb Williams' confidence this season and need to invest in rectifying the matter before it gets worse.
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
New Orleans
11th
3rd
Chase Young is a free agent after the season. New Orleans has historically favored the bigger, more powerful edge rushers, which is the reason for Mykel Williams' selection in the first round. He is raw, but has the athletic potential to be a highly productive rusher.
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
San Francisco
16th
4th
San Francisco covets length among its pass rushers. Nic Scourton is a powerful player who could capitalize on 1-on-1 opportunities with Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa along that defensive front.
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Indianapolis
14th
1st
A safety is not going to fix the inconsistency issues felt by the offense this season, but it does give Indianapolis more reliability in the secondary. Cornerback remains a need, but if the Colts can identify a few contributors to pair with Malaki Starks, then they will have talent at all three levels of the defense.
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Dallas
13th
1st
2497
7.3
116
30
Dallas' run game on "Sunday Night Football" against the Buccaneers was tough to watch. They recognized their own issues when Ezekiel Elliott was brought in on the 1-yard line after having not been used at any other point in the game. Ashton Jeanty gives Dallas a dynamic runner, but also a running back who does not have to come off the field on third down because of his contributions in the pass game.
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Arizona
22nd
6th
As Jonathan Gannon works to build out his defense, Jalon Walker has the size to be an off-ball linebacker but the skill set to provide the occasional pass rush. Arizona is stockpiling talent on both sides of the ball with a bevy of resources.
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Miami
23rd
3rd
Miami addresses its run defense with the selection of Kenneth Grant, who is an imposing interior defender. To warrant this level of consideration, Grant will have to push the pocket and rush the passer as well.
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Cincinnati
5th
1st
The decline of James Pearce Jr. this season has been greatly over-exaggerated. The reality is that there were always concerns with his play strength and ability to help in run defense. There is time for him to grow into his body and become a more well-rounded player, but Pearce still had the highest pressure rate among all players with at least 200 pass-rush snaps this season, according to TruMedia.
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Atlanta
17th
2nd
Benjamin Morrison is returning from a significant injury but would not have been available at this point had it not been for the injury. Ideally, the Falcons would land a dynamic pass rusher, but a run on the position essentially rendered that impossible.
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Seattle
21st
1st
56
582
10.4
5
It is an important offseason for Seattle as it identifies how it wants to play and the players necessary to execute that plan. Colston Loveland may be more of a fit in that offense, and head coach Mike Macdonald is familiar with him dating back to his time at Michigan.
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Houston
47th
10th
Last offseason, Houston signed Danielle Hunter after drafting Will Anderson Jr. the prior year. The Texans now plop the uber-talented Shemar Stewart in the middle. DeMeco Ryans has to figure out the offensive woes, but the defense has talent at all three levels.
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Denver
50th
2nd
Denver has a few cornerbacks to work with opposite Patrick Surtain II, but the safety room is more of a need. Nick Emmanwori is a bigger safety who can fulfill multiple roles similar to what Chauncey Gardner-Johnson had done for Sean Payton in New Orleans.
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Tampa Bay
7th
2nd
61
676
11.1
8
Chris Godwin is slated to hit free agency after the season, so Tampa Bay brings in a potential replacement. Luther Burden III is dynamic with the football in open space, and he has the strength to run through less than fully committed tackle attempts.
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
L.A. Chargers
36th
2nd
92
1095
11.9
10
Jim Harbaugh probably wanted to bring another Wolverine to town, but Mike Macdonald beat him to the punch. Instead, Los Angeles takes the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren adopts a new shade of blue.
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
L.A. Rams
19th
3rd
Los Angeles has a few linemen slated to hit free agency. It would not be a surprise if Josh Simmons were the best left tackle to be taken in this draft class.
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Green Bay
28th
4th
Green Bay continues the investment into its defensive front with the selection of Walter Nolen. Nolen transferred to Ole Miss after beginning his career at Texas A&M as the No. 2 overall recruit out of high school.
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Pittsburgh
24th
3rd
65
824
12.7
9
Emeka Egbuka is a good route runner who does a good job settling in the soft spots of zone coverage. Egbuka is a good compliment to George Pickens, who is a downfield passing threat.
Cameron Williams OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Washington
59th
7th
Washington has done the best it could to patch the offensive line in recent years, but with Jayden Daniels in place, it is full speed ahead. Cameron Williams is a bit raw, but has all the traits to be an impact lineman.
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Baltimore
25th
1st
Daniel Faalele is not the traditional size of a right guard, but he has done a good job this season. Baltimore does not have a long list of needs and may opt to go in another direction, but Tyler Booker is likely a more stable option long-term.
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Philadelphia
38th
5th
Philadelphia's offensive line has not been its usual point of strength this season. It believes in using first-round picks to solidify the offensive and defensive lines. Aireontae Ersery has the flexibility to play a few positions and provide depth at the very least.
Tyleik Williams DL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Buffalo
33rd
5th
Buffalo took DeWayne Carter in last year's draft, but it has been scrounging for depth this season. The Bills fill out the defensive tackle rotation with Ed Oliver to upgrade the run defense.
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Minnesota
15th
2nd
There is a shortage of potential impact players in this year's first round. When teams look for players with untapped potential and unique attributes, Deone Walker will be towards the top of the list. Minnesota's defense needs more to create a sustainable style of play.
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Detroit
27th
2nd
Kevin Zeitler was brought in to start at right guard. Rookie Christian Mahogany made his debut last week and did some good things. They create competitive depth with the selection of Donovan Jackson, who has shown the positional flexibility to play offensive tackle in a pinch as well.
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Kansas City
34th
6th
Kansas City continues building out its defensive front with the selection of Derrick Harmon, who has been a riser throughout this season.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects