Evaluating the prospects eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft is only part of the process for teams. The process is made even more fascinating for organizations that make coach and/or general manager changes.
Two teams have already elected to move on from their coaches. New Orleans parted with Dennis Allen and the Jets extinguished Robert Saleh's contract. It is setting up to be a particularly bloody year in the market and that could convince some organizations to move forward with their current situations for at least one more year. The Jets also fired general manager Joe Douglas.
Looking forward, there are two names who are most consistently atop lists of coaches who could be fired next: Doug Pederson of the Jaguars and Matt Eberflus of the Bears. Bengals' Zac Taylor, Giants' Brian Daboll and Cowboys' Mike McCarthy are multiple others who are most commonly discussed in this regard.
Before personnel decisions can be made, teams will need to finalize their leadership structure. Those persons will then need to hire their coaching staff, install offensive and defensive schemes, then identify and secure the talents capable of running those schemes. In today's thought exercise, we explore potential player fits for each of the league's 32 franchises, including those in transition.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Jacksonville is not going to move on from Trevor Lawrence, so the conversation, short of trading down, becomes taking the best player available. Travis Hunter Jr. may not play both sides of the ball full-time at the next level, but there is value in his versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Will the Titans bring an end to the Will Levis experiment or can he show them something prior to the season's conclusion? In this case, curiosity leads to Levis' return and they draft another playmaker to pair with Calvin Ridley.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cleveland is a mess right now. There are so many situations that must play out off the field before on-the-field decisions can be made. If the Browns are not in position to take a top quarterback prospect, then they are essentially stuck with Deshaun Watson for another year. If they do not get a top quarterback prospect, then they likely sign another low-cost veteran like Joe Flacco or Jameis Winston and it becomes difficult for them to justify not starting Watson over another player that has no future with the organization.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Any organization would be insane to hire Deion Sanders as the coach of a team quarterbacked by his son. Sanders has done well to rebuild Colorado and restore its brand recognition, but that is just a huge conflicting interest in personnel decisions.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Las Vegas is another organization in turmoil. What will the Raiders do with the coaching staff? What are their options at quarterback? The Raiders play the board and add another talented player to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Drake Maye has shown a lot of promise in his early performances, so it is nice to have confidence building around him. They need to draft offensive linemen, sign offensive linemen and then draft some more offensive linemen. It begins at No. 6 overall with the selection of Will Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
New York will be breaking in a new coach and a new general manager next year. Those persons may have big changes in mind for the roster. As currently constructed, Mason Graham makes a lot of sense next to Quinnen Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Carolina has one of the least effective pass rushes in the NFL and Jadeveon Clowney is not a building block. Mykel Williams could learn a lot from Clowney and be a staple for the future.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Investigating the mind of owner Jerry Jones is a dangerous chore, but there is no mistaking how much of a need running back has been for them this season. No. 9 overall may be a bit too early for him, but Jeanty is an impact player in the run and pass games.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
New Orleans is a franchise that has already made the decision to part ways with coach Dennis Allen. The next hire may have his or her own opinion of what to do with the roster, but given all the injuries this season and a lack of pass catchers under financial control, Luther Burden III would make a lot of sense in pairing with Chris Olave.
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Trey Hendrickson has one year remaining on his contract, but he has requested a trade in search of more financial security. There is a world where Hendrickson does not return and that ignites the need for additional pass rush help.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Miami's defensive line has played better than I could have imagined, but there is not a whole lot in place for the future. Kenneth Grant answers the call for run support.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The offensive line has been a priority for Tampa Bay in recent years. Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke are a reliable tackle tandem and Graham Barton has done some good things in his first season at center. Sua Opeta is a free agent after the season and guard is a spot they could still look to upgrade.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Tampa Bay is not the only NFC franchise in search of interior offensive line help. Caleb Williams has some much-needed confidence after last week's offensive showing, but the Bears need to stoke that confidence by upgrading his protection this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Defensive back help is not exactly an uncommon projection for the Colts. They are already working out three rookie offensive linemen in the starting lineup. Benjamin Morrison gives them a higher ceiling at a position that has evaded them in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
As Mike Macdonald constructs his Seattle defense, you can see his work with Baltimore as the inspiration. He went out and got a linebacker, Ernest Jones IV, and now could benefit from having a trustworthy, difference-making safety, similar to Kyle Hamilton with the Ravens.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Los Angeles is going to continue pushing it forward with the current roster, but the Rams are also installing some new, productive pieces on defense. Kelvin Banks should help bring a long-term vision to the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
San Francisco has sought a pass rusher to pair with Nick Bosa and have finally done that with the selection of Nic Scourton. Scourton is another powerful pass rusher off the opposite side of the line.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Denver is getting very little contributions from tight ends in the pass game. Colston Loveland gives the Broncos a more reliable outlet, but also helps spring the running backs. A young quarterback's best friend is a competent tight end.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Atlanta continues seeking options to upgrade its pass rush. Abdul Carter was moved into a full-time role this year. He is a sawed-off athletic specimen.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Over a two-year period, few organizations will be able to say they have made as many defensive additions as Arizona. Deone Walker is a long interior defender to pair with last year's first-round pick Darius Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Washington's goal is to get the five offensive linemen on the field and Aireontae Ersery gives them more flexibility. Jayden Daniels is the future at quarterback and now there are more options to keep him protected.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Houston may need to address its interior offensive line with this pick but Walter Nolen upgrades the ceiling of the defense. The Texans already have a dynamic pass rusher in Will Anderson Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 24
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs
Baltimore has had more luck with powerful edge rushers and JT Tuimoloau fits the description. Kyle Van Noy has tapped into the fountain of youth, but that is not a long-term plan.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Emeka Egbuka returns to his Californian roots to play for a Wolverine, Jim Harbaugh. Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Emeka Egbuka makes for an interesting trio for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Green Bay adds depth to the defensive front with the selection of Tyleik Williams. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can tap into his Ohio State connections for info on the versatile defender.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Pittsburgh has added front seven talent by the busload in recent years. The Steelers bring in Daylen Everette to pair with Joey Porter Jr. on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
The plan would be to play Jalon Walker with Ivan Pace Jr. Minnesota would be able to bring pressure from every angle as long as Brian Flores remains in place as the defensive coordinator.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Philadelphia reinvests in the edge rusher group with the selection of the lengthy Landon Jackson. Nolan Smith has played more of late and that could allow the Eagles to go in a different direction in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 30
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Buffalo heavily invested in its pass rushers when drafting Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa. Basham is gone now but the selection of LT Overton gives them options in the future if the Bills are forced to make difficult financial decisions.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Every swing that Kansas City has taken on defense seems to connect, but the Chiefs are missing a key piece to the secondary now that L'Jarius Sneed is gone. Tacario Davis gives them much-needed length.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Jonah Jackson departed in free agency last year and they replaced him with 34-year-old Kevin Zeitler. Donovan Jackson has stepped in at left tackle this season but could be Detroit's answer at guard.