Week 17 of the NFL regular season created a big shakeup in the 2025 NFL Draft order. The Giants' victory over Indianapolis simultaneously knocked the Colts out of playoff contention and bumped New York down the draft board from No. 1 to No. 4 overall. Jacksonville and Las Vegas also won after being in the top 10 overall. The changes are likely not done yet, however.
On the surface, Week 18 matchups like Bills-Patriots, Browns-Ravens and Giants-Eagles would seem to be heavily one-sided. However, there are varying postseason stakes on the line. Philadelphia has already declared that several starters will rest this week and Buffalo is planning to use a combination of starters and backups against opponents at full capacity. Once this week is over, the majority of the first-round draft order will be known.
In today's thought exercise, we explore potential destinations for top quarterback prospects like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Travis Hunter is more advanced as a cornerback at this stage of his career, but New England needs more help for Drake Maye. Hunter is one of the most dynamic players in the country and one of a few worthy of consideration at this stage of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
There are always surprise additions to the quarterback free agent market, but the outlook is pretty bleak right now if you're a team desperate for veteran assistance at the game's most important position. With a lack of options, Tennessee elects to try the rookie quarterback plan again, which likely means that Will Levis will be available.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Cleveland has to find key contributors on rookie contracts, because the current roster is more expensive than any in the league. Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. would be the future of the position in northeast Ohio. Those moves would allow the team to move on from Dalvin Tomlinson as early as 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Quarterbacks are always pushed higher in the draft order, but neither Ward nor Shedeur Sanders is a prospect who has to be taken in the top-5 overall. In this scenario, the Browns went a different route because they were not enamored with their options. New York still gets Sanders, but a few picks later.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Jacksonville will probably be making some changes to its leadership structure at season's end, so those changes should shed more light on the franchise's potential direction. Cornerback is a position of need and Will Johnson Jr. has the potential to be the best of the bunch when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Carolina's pass rush has been abysmal, and there are not really any building blocks towards the future. Abdul Carter has been the most effective getting after the quarterback this season. The Philadelphia native has registered 11 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Kelvin Banks replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Davante Adams is gone in Las Vegas. If the Raiders can not solve their quarterback problem in the first round, then they can supplement the spots around that position. Tetairoa McMillan is a big-bodied pass catcher that can make plays downfield for whoever ends up being that quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Chicago needs to address its offensive or defensive lines, but the priority should be supporting Caleb Williams. The idea is to get the five best offensive linemen on the field and Kelvin Banks raises the ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Chase Young is a free agent after the season. New Orleans has historically favored the bigger, more powerful edge rushers, which is the reason for Mykel Williams' selection in the first round. He is raw, but has the athletic potential to be a highly productive rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
San Francisco covets length among its pass rushers. Nic Scourton is a powerful player who could capitalize on 1-on-1 opportunities with Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa along that defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Indianapolis has a need at the cornerback position among other spots. Benjamin Morrison will be coming off a significant injury, but this is the franchise's best opportunity to add a potential No. 1 cornerback this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been a popular selection for the Cowboys, but let's consider some other possibilities. It would not be a surprise if Dallas made some changes to its secondary and Malaki Starks gives them some accountability on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 14
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Arizona continues to fill out its defense under the direction of Jonathan Gannon. James Pearce Jr. is one of the most explosive pass rushers in college football. He steps in next to 2024 first-round selection Darius Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Miami addresses its run defense with the selection of Kenneth Grant, who is an imposing interior defender. To warrant this level of consideration, Grant will have to push the pocket and rush the passer as well.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both coming to the table this offseason looking for new deals. Chase will have to get done first and then it is all about timing with Higgins. Does Cincinnati have the bandwidth to get both done? If they can not retain Higgins, then the selection of Luther Burden is a good consolation prize.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Kyle Pitts will be playing out his fifth-year option next season and, honestly, Colston Loveland is a better fit for what Zac Robinson wants to do on offense. Would it be all that surprising if the Falcons looked to move him this offseason?
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. He lands his version of Hamilton as Nick Emmanwori transitions to the Pacific Northwest. Emmanwori is a bigger safety that can step into the box or stay back in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Last offseason, Houston signed Danielle Hunter after drafting Will Anderson Jr. the prior year. The Texans now plop the uber-talented Shemar Stewart in the middle. DeMeco Ryans has to figure out the offensive woes, but the defense has talent at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
When Sean Payton was in New Orleans, he invested significant draft resources into Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and others. Having a running back of that caliber would take the pressure off quarterback Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
With the additions of Bucky Irving, Graham Barton, Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton, the Buccaneers offense is in pretty good shape. I tend to think they can come to terms with Chris Godwin on a team-friendly one-year deal if they choose to go in that direction.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Jim Harbaugh probably wanted to bring another Wolverine to town, but Mike Macdonald beat him to the punch. Instead, Los Angeles takes the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren adopts a new shade of blue.
Round 1 - Pick 23
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Los Angeles invested in Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White last offseason. They already moved on from White and there is not a long-term vision at the position. The Rams have done a great job adding to the defense, but cornerback is a spot that remains untouched.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Green Bay has historically used its first-round selections to invest in the defense. They continue that trend with the selection of Derrick Harmon, who fortifies the front.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Pittsburgh has fared well taking Ohio State defenders through the years and I have had Emeka Egbuka landing there in recent mock drafts as well. Keeanu Benton has been a great addition, but they address the long-term vision with the addition of Tyleik Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Washington has done the best it could to patch the offensive line in recent years, but with Jayden Daniels in place, it is full speed ahead. Cameron Williams is a bit raw, but has all the traits to be an impact lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Daniel Faalele is not the traditional size of a right guard, but he has done a good job this season. Baltimore does not have a long list of needs and may opt to go in another direction, but Tyler Booker is likely a more stable option long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Philadelphia's offensive line has not been its usual point of strength this season. It believes in using first-round picks to solidify the offensive and defensive lines. Aireontae Ersery has the flexibility to play a few positions and provide depth at the very least.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Buffalo will almost certainly use a first-round pick on the offensive or defensive lines. A week ago, the choice was defense and now we are trying on some offensive possibilities to see how it may fit. Donovan Jackson would play guard, but has the flexibility to play tackle in a pinch.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Minnesota offense has been effective this season, but the defense needs some work. Walter Nolen is an unfinished product, but gives the Vikings higher upside on the defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Jonah Savaiinaea has played right tackle at Arizona, but projects inside at the next level. His future is at guard, but his positional background makes him more valuable.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Deone Walker is a work in progress, but playing alongside an accomplished veteran like Chris Jones would go a long way towards holding him accountable and getting his professional career started on the right path.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.