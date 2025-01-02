file-2.jpg
Week 17 of the NFL regular season created a big shakeup in the 2025 NFL Draft order. The Giants' victory over Indianapolis simultaneously knocked the Colts out of playoff contention and bumped New York down the draft board from No. 1 to No. 4 overall. Jacksonville and Las Vegas also won after being in the top 10 overall. The changes are likely not done yet, however.

On the surface, Week 18 matchups like Bills-Patriots, Browns-Ravens and Giants-Eagles would seem to be heavily one-sided. However, there are varying postseason stakes on the line. Philadelphia has already declared that several starters will rest this week and Buffalo is planning to use a combination of starters and backups against opponents at full capacity. Once this week is over, the majority of the first-round draft order will be known. 

In today's thought exercise, we explore potential destinations for top quarterback prospects like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.

Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
96
REYDS
1258
YDS/REC
13.1
TDS
16
Travis Hunter is more advanced as a cornerback at this stage of his career, but New England needs more help for Drake Maye. Hunter is one of the most dynamic players in the country and one of a few worthy of consideration at this stage of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
There are always surprise additions to the quarterback free agent market, but the outlook is pretty bleak right now if you're a team desperate for veteran assistance at the game's most important position. With a lack of options, Tennessee elects to try the rookie quarterback plan again, which likely means that Will Levis will be available.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
Cleveland has to find key contributors on rookie contracts, because the current roster is more expensive than any in the league. Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. would be the future of the position in northeast Ohio. Those moves would allow the team to move on from Dalvin Tomlinson as early as 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
Quarterbacks are always pushed higher in the draft order, but neither Ward nor Shedeur Sanders is a prospect who has to be taken in the top-5 overall. In this scenario, the Browns went a different route because they were not enamored with their options. New York still gets Sanders, but a few picks later.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Jacksonville will probably be making some changes to its leadership structure at season's end, so those changes should shed more light on the franchise's potential direction. Cornerback is a position of need and Will Johnson Jr. has the potential to be the best of the bunch when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Carolina's pass rush has been abysmal, and there are not really any building blocks towards the future. Abdul Carter has been the most effective getting after the quarterback this season. The Philadelphia native has registered 11 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Kelvin Banks replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
Davante Adams is gone in Las Vegas. If the Raiders can not solve their quarterback problem in the first round, then they can supplement the spots around that position. Tetairoa McMillan is a big-bodied pass catcher that can make plays downfield for whoever ends up being that quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Chicago needs to address its offensive or defensive lines, but the priority should be supporting Caleb Williams. The idea is to get the five best offensive linemen on the field and Kelvin Banks raises the ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Chase Young is a free agent after the season. New Orleans has historically favored the bigger, more powerful edge rushers, which is the reason for Mykel Williams' selection in the first round. He is raw, but has the athletic potential to be a highly productive rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
San Francisco covets length among its pass rushers. Nic Scourton is a powerful player who could capitalize on 1-on-1 opportunities with Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa along that defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Indianapolis has a need at the cornerback position among other spots. Benjamin Morrison will be coming off a significant injury, but this is the franchise's best opportunity to add a potential No. 1 cornerback this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been a popular selection for the Cowboys, but let's consider some other possibilities. It would not be a surprise if Dallas made some changes to its secondary and Malaki Starks gives them some accountability on the back end.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Arizona continues to fill out its defense under the direction of Jonathan Gannon. James Pearce Jr. is one of the most explosive pass rushers in college football. He steps in next to 2024 first-round selection Darius Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Miami addresses its run defense with the selection of Kenneth Grant, who is an imposing interior defender. To warrant this level of consideration, Grant will have to push the pocket and rush the passer as well.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Luther Burden III WR
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
61
REYDS
676
YDS/REC
11.1
TDS
8
Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both coming to the table this offseason looking for new deals. Chase will have to get done first and then it is all about timing with Higgins. Does Cincinnati have the bandwidth to get both done? If they can not retain Higgins, then the selection of Luther Burden is a good consolation prize.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Kyle Pitts will be playing out his fifth-year option next season and, honestly, Colston Loveland is a better fit for what Zac Robinson wants to do on offense. Would it be all that surprising if the Falcons looked to move him this offseason?
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. He lands his version of Hamilton as Nick Emmanwori transitions to the Pacific Northwest. Emmanwori is a bigger safety that can step into the box or stay back in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Shemar Stewart DL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
10th
Last offseason, Houston signed Danielle Hunter after drafting Will Anderson Jr. the prior year. The Texans now plop the uber-talented Shemar Stewart in the middle. DeMeco Ryans has to figure out the offensive woes, but the defense has talent at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
When Sean Payton was in New Orleans, he invested significant draft resources into Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and others. Having a running back of that caliber would take the pressure off quarterback Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
6th
With the additions of Bucky Irving, Graham Barton, Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton, the Buccaneers offense is in pretty good shape. I tend to think they can come to terms with Chris Godwin on a team-friendly one-year deal if they choose to go in that direction.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
92
REYDS
1095
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
10
Jim Harbaugh probably wanted to bring another Wolverine to town, but Mike Macdonald beat him to the punch. Instead, Los Angeles takes the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren adopts a new shade of blue.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Shavon Revel Jr. CB
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Los Angeles invested in Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White last offseason. They already moved on from White and there is not a long-term vision at the position. The Rams have done a great job adding to the defense, but cornerback is a spot that remains untouched.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
Green Bay has historically used its first-round selections to invest in the defense. They continue that trend with the selection of Derrick Harmon, who fortifies the front.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tyleik Williams DL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Pittsburgh has fared well taking Ohio State defenders through the years and I have had Emeka Egbuka landing there in recent mock drafts as well. Keeanu Benton has been a great addition, but they address the long-term vision with the addition of Tyleik Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Cameron Williams OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
7th
Washington has done the best it could to patch the offensive line in recent years, but with Jayden Daniels in place, it is full speed ahead. Cameron Williams is a bit raw, but has all the traits to be an impact lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
Daniel Faalele is not the traditional size of a right guard, but he has done a good job this season. Baltimore does not have a long list of needs and may opt to go in another direction, but Tyler Booker is likely a more stable option long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Aireontae Ersery OT
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
5th
Philadelphia's offensive line has not been its usual point of strength this season. It believes in using first-round picks to solidify the offensive and defensive lines. Aireontae Ersery has the flexibility to play a few positions and provide depth at the very least.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Buffalo will almost certainly use a first-round pick on the offensive or defensive lines. A week ago, the choice was defense and now we are trying on some offensive possibilities to see how it may fit. Donovan Jackson would play guard, but has the flexibility to play tackle in a pinch.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Minnesota offense has been effective this season, but the defense needs some work. Walter Nolen is an unfinished product, but gives the Vikings higher upside on the defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Jonah Savaiinaea OT
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Jonah Savaiinaea has played right tackle at Arizona, but projects inside at the next level. His future is at guard, but his positional background makes him more valuable.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Deone Walker is a work in progress, but playing alongside an accomplished veteran like Chris Jones would go a long way towards holding him accountable and getting his professional career started on the right path.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects