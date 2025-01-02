Round 1 - Pick 1 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 Travis Hunter is more advanced as a cornerback at this stage of his career, but New England needs more help for Drake Maye. Hunter is one of the most dynamic players in the country and one of a few worthy of consideration at this stage of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 There are always surprise additions to the quarterback free agent market, but the outlook is pretty bleak right now if you're a team desperate for veteran assistance at the game's most important position. With a lack of options, Tennessee elects to try the rookie quarterback plan again, which likely means that Will Levis will be available.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Cleveland has to find key contributors on rookie contracts, because the current roster is more expensive than any in the league. Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. would be the future of the position in northeast Ohio. Those moves would allow the team to move on from Dalvin Tomlinson as early as 2026.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Quarterbacks are always pushed higher in the draft order, but neither Ward nor Shedeur Sanders is a prospect who has to be taken in the top-5 overall. In this scenario, the Browns went a different route because they were not enamored with their options. New York still gets Sanders, but a few picks later.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville will probably be making some changes to its leadership structure at season's end, so those changes should shed more light on the franchise's potential direction. Cornerback is a position of need and Will Johnson Jr. has the potential to be the best of the bunch when healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina's pass rush has been abysmal, and there are not really any building blocks towards the future. Abdul Carter has been the most effective getting after the quarterback this season. The Philadelphia native has registered 11 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Kelvin Banks replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Davante Adams is gone in Las Vegas. If the Raiders can not solve their quarterback problem in the first round, then they can supplement the spots around that position. Tetairoa McMillan is a big-bodied pass catcher that can make plays downfield for whoever ends up being that quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago needs to address its offensive or defensive lines, but the priority should be supporting Caleb Williams. The idea is to get the five best offensive linemen on the field and Kelvin Banks raises the ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Chase Young is a free agent after the season. New Orleans has historically favored the bigger, more powerful edge rushers, which is the reason for Mykel Williams' selection in the first round. He is raw, but has the athletic potential to be a highly productive rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th San Francisco covets length among its pass rushers. Nic Scourton is a powerful player who could capitalize on 1-on-1 opportunities with Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa along that defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis has a need at the cornerback position among other spots. Benjamin Morrison will be coming off a significant injury, but this is the franchise's best opportunity to add a potential No. 1 cornerback this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been a popular selection for the Cowboys, but let's consider some other possibilities. It would not be a surprise if Dallas made some changes to its secondary and Malaki Starks gives them some accountability on the back end.

Round 1 - Pick 14 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona continues to fill out its defense under the direction of Jonathan Gannon. James Pearce Jr. is one of the most explosive pass rushers in college football. He steps in next to 2024 first-round selection Darius Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Miami addresses its run defense with the selection of Kenneth Grant, who is an imposing interior defender. To warrant this level of consideration, Grant will have to push the pocket and rush the passer as well.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Ja'marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both coming to the table this offseason looking for new deals. Chase will have to get done first and then it is all about timing with Higgins. Does Cincinnati have the bandwidth to get both done? If they can not retain Higgins, then the selection of Luther Burden is a good consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Kyle Pitts will be playing out his fifth-year option next season and, honestly, Colston Loveland is a better fit for what Zac Robinson wants to do on offense. Would it be all that surprising if the Falcons looked to move him this offseason?

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 2nd Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. He lands his version of Hamilton as Nick Emmanwori transitions to the Pacific Northwest. Emmanwori is a bigger safety that can step into the box or stay back in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 10th Last offseason, Houston signed Danielle Hunter after drafting Will Anderson Jr. the prior year. The Texans now plop the uber-talented Shemar Stewart in the middle. DeMeco Ryans has to figure out the offensive woes, but the defense has talent at all three levels.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 When Sean Payton was in New Orleans, he invested significant draft resources into Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and others. Having a running back of that caliber would take the pressure off quarterback Bo Nix.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th With the additions of Bucky Irving, Graham Barton, Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton, the Buccaneers offense is in pretty good shape. I tend to think they can come to terms with Chris Godwin on a team-friendly one-year deal if they choose to go in that direction.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 92 REYDS 1095 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 10 Jim Harbaugh probably wanted to bring another Wolverine to town, but Mike Macdonald beat him to the punch. Instead, Los Angeles takes the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren adopts a new shade of blue.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles invested in Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White last offseason. They already moved on from White and there is not a long-term vision at the position. The Rams have done a great job adding to the defense, but cornerback is a spot that remains untouched.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Green Bay has historically used its first-round selections to invest in the defense. They continue that trend with the selection of Derrick Harmon, who fortifies the front.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Pittsburgh has fared well taking Ohio State defenders through the years and I have had Emeka Egbuka landing there in recent mock drafts as well. Keeanu Benton has been a great addition, but they address the long-term vision with the addition of Tyleik Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cameron Williams OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 7th Washington has done the best it could to patch the offensive line in recent years, but with Jayden Daniels in place, it is full speed ahead. Cameron Williams is a bit raw, but has all the traits to be an impact lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Daniel Faalele is not the traditional size of a right guard, but he has done a good job this season. Baltimore does not have a long list of needs and may opt to go in another direction, but Tyler Booker is likely a more stable option long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th Philadelphia's offensive line has not been its usual point of strength this season. It believes in using first-round picks to solidify the offensive and defensive lines. Aireontae Ersery has the flexibility to play a few positions and provide depth at the very least.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo will almost certainly use a first-round pick on the offensive or defensive lines. A week ago, the choice was defense and now we are trying on some offensive possibilities to see how it may fit. Donovan Jackson would play guard, but has the flexibility to play tackle in a pinch.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Minnesota offense has been effective this season, but the defense needs some work. Walter Nolen is an unfinished product, but gives the Vikings higher upside on the defensive interior.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jonah Savaiinaea OT Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Jonah Savaiinaea has played right tackle at Arizona, but projects inside at the next level. His future is at guard, but his positional background makes him more valuable.