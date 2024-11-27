Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye didn't have his finest performance in the Week 12 loss to the Dolphins, but considering the porous state of his offensive line and lack of weapons, he's played mostly quality football in his debut season.
The 2025 offseason priority for New England executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and Co. is loading the roster with plus talent. At receiver, there isn't necessarily Ja'Marr Chase in the 2025 draft class. That doesn't mean New England should shy away from adding a wideout for Maye in April.
And Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan does emanate Drake London vibes. The Falcons wideout was selected inside the top 10 in 2021and should probably eclipse 1,000 yards in his third season after posting 69 catches for 905 yards a season ago in Atlanta.
As for a team on the other end of the win-loss spectrum this season, the Lions, in all of their offensive efficiency, could probably use another pass-catching option, couldn't they? But in this mock, instead of going receiver, Dan Campbell and Co. zero in on the head coach's former position to pair with Sam LaPorta in Detroit. How fun would that be?
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Hunter is the best player in college football with immense two-way abilities. The Jaguars could use an elite talent at cornerback, and Hunter's dynamic receiving skills would help a sputtering offense, too. This is feeling more and more like an no-brainer.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
The Giants need to pick a quarterback here. I can't envision John Mara and Co. wanting to take on the circus that will come with Shedeur Sanders. And Ward has had a fine season at Miami this year.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Now this is the type of organization that would welcome Sanders. And this selection wouldn't solely be to sell tickets. Sanders doesn't have premier traits, yet is a poised pocket passer and very accurate.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
The Patriots have a nice slot wideout in Pop Douglas and get quality contributions from depth pieces down the roster. They need a true No. 1 wideout. That's precisely what McMillan is.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Carter seemingly has the elite-level traits to go this high in the draft, and the Panthers have to get better on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Williams has All-Pro traits, and with the correct development with the defensively challenged Titans, he can become one of the anchors on that side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
The Jets go the prudent route with the steady LSU tackle to build the offensive line in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
How about a rugged, upfield rusher to complement Myles Garrett on the outside in Cleveland?
Round 1 - Pick 9
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Saints need...everything. This is simply the best available player on the board here for New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Egbuka probably would've been a second-round pick in 2024, but his strong senior season at Ohio State could catapult him this high. Plus, are the Bengals going to pay both their top receivers? Unlikely.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Do we genuinely believe, if Jeanty is available when the Cowboys go on the board, that Jerry Jones won't draft him?
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
The Bears get the premier linebacker-edge rushing hybrid in the 2024 class in Walker. Chicago's defense is on the cusp of being elite.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
The Colts give Anthony Richardson another dynamic weapon in Burden, who's been on the first-round radar since his freshman season at Missouri.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Dolphins stop Johnson's fall to pair him with Jalen Ramsey for a second or two before he takes over as the true No. 1 on the outside in Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Scourton looks like one of the more NFL-ready outside rushers -- with interior capabilities -- in this class. The Buccaneers have to add more talent to their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Banks is one of the more versatile blockers in this class, and the Rams' clear weakness is its offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Josh Simmons OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The 49ers have to plan for the future after the Trent Williams' era is over at left tackle. Simmons has immense upside.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
The Cardinals get another oversized rusher to add to the defensive front. Overton has surged onto the scene this season at Alabama after transferring from Texas A&M.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Princely Umanmielen EDGE
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Umanmielen is a chiseled but reasonably explosive and bendy rusher who'd be a welcomed addition to the Falcons anemic pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
The Seahawks have been running through linebackers this season, and while Perkins is probably best around the edge, he flies to the football off the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 21
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Commanders need to add a boundary cornerback with size and ball skills. That's precisely the type of specimen Revel is.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
Watch a Texans game... and you'll first notice how shoddy the interior of the offensive line is. Williams can play tackle or guard immediately in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Wyatt Milum OT
West Virginia • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Broncos get their instant heir apparent for Garett Bolles at left tackle. Milum is a strong and athletic specimen.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Jim Harbaugh picks his former Michigan superstar at the tight end spot to give Justin Herbert a stud down the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Jackson is a towering, thick outside rusher who'd fit perfectly with the Ravens prototype on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
More tackle help for the Steelers. This remains a need, and Ersery, who's a mountain of a man, has looked like a first-round pick for two years now.
Round 1 - Pick 27
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
The Packers need more girth inside, and Sanders is a wide-bodied, three-down defender who's flashed upfield as a pass rusher on South Carolina's stellar defensive front this season.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
The Vikings add an enormous and athletic defensive tackle to make life easier for their outside rushers in Brian Flores' blitz-obsessed scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jalen Royals WR
Utah State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Royals has been fantastic at Utah State this season, and he looks like his athletic profile could be first-round caliber.
Round 1 - Pick 30
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Pearce is a long, athletic, bendy rusher around the corner, and he'll be the instant replacement for Von Miller in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Nolen would give Chris Jones a legitimate running mate getting upfield as a rusher. The Ole Miss star has demolished offensive lines with regularity this season.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
How about another plus receiving threat at tight end alongside Sam LaPorta in Detroit? Wouldn't this be very on-brand for a Dan Campbell-coached team?