Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye didn't have his finest performance in the Week 12 loss to the Dolphins, but considering the porous state of his offensive line and lack of weapons, he's played mostly quality football in his debut season.

The 2025 offseason priority for New England executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and Co. is loading the roster with plus talent. At receiver, there isn't necessarily Ja'Marr Chase in the 2025 draft class. That doesn't mean New England should shy away from adding a wideout for Maye in April.

And Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan does emanate Drake London vibes. The Falcons wideout was selected inside the top 10 in 2021and should probably eclipse 1,000 yards in his third season after posting 69 catches for 905 yards a season ago in Atlanta.

As for a team on the other end of the win-loss spectrum this season, the Lions, in all of their offensive efficiency, could probably use another pass-catching option, couldn't they? But in this mock, instead of going receiver, Dan Campbell and Co. zero in on the head coach's former position to pair with Sam LaPorta in Detroit. How fun would that be?

