The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. Let the jockeying for first-round positioning commence.

Unfortunately, with so many players opting out of certain drills -- or testing altogether -- it's not nearly the useful tool it once was. With the NFL's continued trend toward prioritizing athletes, pre-draft testing can serve as a tie-breaker at a lot of positions.

That being said, the players who did compete in Indianapolis get an automatic bump in my book for being willing to put themselves out there. Here's how I'd grade the performances of the top-25 prospects on my board.

Measurables: 6-foot-4¾, 236 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 31⅞-inch arm length, 76¾-inch wingspan

Testing: Did not participate in on-field drills or athletic testing.

Grade: Incomplete

Measurables: 6-foot-2¼, 263 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 30⅞-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan

Testing: Did not participate in on-field drills or athletic testing.

Grade: Incomplete

Measurables: 6-foot-4⅛, 241 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32½-inch arms, 79½-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 1.58-second 10-yard split

Grade: A -- If you're going to be rumored as a linebacker-to-edge conversion, you better have the goods athletically. That's exactly what Reese showed. His 4.46 40 puts him top-10 historically among edge rushers. He also made everything look easy in the on-field workout. That's a top-five pick.

Measurables: 6-foot-6⅝, 352 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 33⅜-inch arm length, 81⅝-inch wingspan

Testing: 5.21-second 40-yard dash, 1.84-second 10-yard split, 32.5-inch vertical, 9-foot-1 broad

Grade: B -- Proctor's 5.21 40, 32.5-inch vertical and 9-1 broad jump all need to be couched in the fact that he's at least 30 pounds heavier than the other potential first-round offensive linemen who tested. He has the highest vertical, second-fastest 40 and third-best broad jump ever for a 350-plus-pound lineman.

The only reason he lands at a B is that despite being nearly 6-foot-7, his 81⅝-inch wingspan is relatively modest by tackle standards.

Measurables: 6-foot-5½, 311 pounds, 9-inch hands, 32⅛-inch arm length, 80¼-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.91-second 40-yard dash, 1.72-second 10-yard split, 32-inch vertical jump, 9-foot-3 broad jump, 7.34-second 3-cone, 4.67-second shuttle

Grade: A -- Fano looked like the best mover in the offensive line class on tape and proved it again in Indianapolis. His 4.91 40 and 7.34 3-cone capture how easily he plays in space. That was even more evident during on-field drills.

His 32⅛-inch arms might scare some teams at tackle, but his 80¼-inch wingspan still gives him a chance to stick outside.

Measurables: 6-foot-2⅛, 203 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 30¼-inch arm length, 75¼-inch wingspan

Testing: Did not participate in on-field drills or athletic testing.

Grade: Incomplete

Measurables: 5-foot-11⅝, 206 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 30¼-inch arm length, 73¼-inch wingspan

Testing: Did not participate in on-field drills or athletic testing.

Grade: Incomplete

Measurables: 6-foot-2¼, 192 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 31¾-inch arm length, 78-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 1.61-second 10-yard split

Grade: C+ -- Tate came in shorter (6-2¼) and lighter (192) than listed, and he ran slower than you'd hope for a potential top-10 pick (4.53). I wasn't expecting a blazing 40 -- he wins with smooth acceleration and deception rather than pure juice -- but top-10 teams often want elite athletes.

Chances are he gets into the 4.4s at his pro day and this becomes much ado about nothing.

Measurables: 6-foot-0¾, 188 pounds, 9-inch hands, 31¼-inch arm length, 77-inch wingspan

Testing: Did not participate in on-field drills or athletic testing.

Grade: Incomplete

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 244 pounds, 10-inch hands, 32⅞-inch arms, 80⅞-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 1.56-second 10-yard split, 43.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad, 7.09-second 3-cone, 4.26-second short shuttle

Grade: A+ -- Styles looked like the best linebacker athlete I've ever scouted on tape and backed it up at the combine. Don't be surprised if he ends up a top-five pick.

Measurables: 5-foot-10¾, 186 pounds, 8⅝-inch hands, 31-inch arm length, 75½-inch wingspan

Testing: 34-inch vertical, 10-foot-3 broad

Grade: A- -- Terrell was tough to grade. His jumps were unimpressive -- a 34-inch vertical and 10-3 broad are both below average for the position. On the flip side, he came in six pounds heavier than listed and measured with very long arms (31 inches) for a sub-5-foot-11 corner.

Then in the on-field drills, no one could hold a candle to him. I'll take that over raw testing numbers every day.

Measurables: 5-foot-11¾, 187 pounds, 8⅞-inch hands, 30-inch arm length, 74½-inch wingspan

Testing: Did not participate in on-field drills or athletic testing.

Grade: Incomplete

Measurables: 6-foot-2½, 298 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 31¼-inch arms, 76⅝-inch wingspan

Testing: Did not participate in on-field drills or athletic testing.

Grade: Incomplete

Measurables: 6-foot-6¼, 313 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33⅜-inch arm length, 82¾-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.99-second 40-yard dash, 1.74-second 10-yard split, 32.5-inch vertical, 9-foot-5 broad

Grade: A -- Lomu ticked every box you'd want to see at the combine. I'm not sure there's an elite trait in his profile, but there's also nothing from Indianapolis that raises concern. He's improved play strength away from being a quality NFL tackle.

Measurables: 6-foot-4¼, 320 pounds, 10½-inch hands, 32¾-inch arm length, 80⅝-inch wingspan

Testing: 31.5-inch vertical, 8-foot-8 broad

Grade: B+ -- Solid numbers and solid on-field work. Ioane checked the box as the draft's best true guard prospect. What stood out most during his on-field workout was his ability to maintain his base on the move. He's going to be difficult to overpower at the next level.

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 212 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 32-inch arm length, 78⅝-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.36-second 40-yard dash, 1.55-second 10-yard split

Grade: A+ -- Beyond Love's ridiculous 4.36 speed and long 32-inch arms, the fact that a near-lock top-10 pick decided to go through workouts in Indy is worth applauding. He could have skipped the entire pre-draft process and still gone high. Instead, he wanted to compete. Someone's getting a special back.

Measurables: 6-foot-0⅛, 196 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 30¼-inch arm length, 75¼-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.42-second 40-yard dash, 1.55-second 10-yard split, 37-inch vertical

Grade: A -- With questions about his long speed given his slot usage last fall, Cooper answered them resoundingly with a 4.42 40. That was all we saw, but for many evaluators, that was all we needed to confirm his awesome tape for the Hoosiers.

Measurables: 5-foot-11⅛, 192 pounds, 8¾-inch hands, 30½-inch arm length, 73¼-inch wingspan

Testing: Did not participate in athletic testing.

Grade: Incomplete

Measurables: 6-foot-3½, 251 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 33⅝-inch arms, 79⅝-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.50 40-yard dash, 1.62-second 10-yard split, 35-inch vertical, 10-foot-9 broad

Grade: B+ -- This is a tough one because Bailey checked the athletic boxes with a 4.50 40 and 10-9 broad at 251 pounds. That juice is how he wins, and those numbers suggest he'll continue to do so in the NFL.

In the on-field drills, though, he wasn't as fluid as you'd like from a potential top-10 pick.

Measurables: 6-foot-5½, 329 pounds, 10⅝-inch hands, 33¼-inch arm length, 80¾-inch wingspan

Testing: Did not participate in on-field drills or athletic testing.

Grade: Incomplete

Measurables: 6-foot-3½, 318 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 33¼-inch arms, 80⅝-inch wingspan

Testing: 5.18-second 40-yard dash, 1.79-second 10-yard split, 21.5-inch vertical, 8-foot-4 broad

Grade: C -- Hunter looked good in on-field work but posted ugly jumps. His 21.5-inch vertical ranks in the first percentile historically for defensive tackles, and his 8-4 broad jump lands in the 18th percentile. That would be more excusable if he were a massive nose tackle, but at 318 pounds, that's not the case.

Measurables: 6-foot-6¾, 317 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 34¼-inch arm length, 83⅞-inch wingspan

Testing: 5.04-second 40-yard dash, 1.75-second 10-yard split, 32-inch vertical, 9-foot-5 broad

Grade: A -- Want a prototypical frame (6-foot-7, 317 pounds, 34¼-inch arms) and high-end athleticism (5.04 40, 32-inch vertical, 9-5 broad)? That's what Miller brings to the table. The four-year starter improved each season in college and solidified himself as a first-rounder in Indy.

Measurables: 6-foot-5⅞, 321 pounds, 9-inch hands, 33⅞-inch arm length, 83¼-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.91-second 40-yard dash, 1.73-second 10-yard split, 30.5-inch vertical, 9-foot-7 broad

Grade: A+ -- Iheanachor, the wildcard of the tackle class, showed exactly why he's so exciting. Elite athlete, perfect tackle frame and exceptional body control. Nitpick the tape all you want, but he's only played football for five years. With NFL coaching, it's going to look better and look better quickly. No chance he makes it out of the first round now.

Measurables: 6-foot-2½, 253 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 30¼-inch arms, 74¼-inch wingspan

Testing: 4.59-second 40-yard dash, 1.58-second 10-yard split, 32.5-inch vertical, 9-foot-7 broad

Grade: C- -- I hate giving Howell the lowest grade here because it centers on an immutable trait he has no control over. But 30¼-inch arms aren't just short -- they'd be the shortest of any drafted edge rusher in over 20 years. Add below-average jumps for an undersized rusher, and it's hard to see him going in the first round.

Measurables: 6-foot-2⅛, 326 pounds, 9⅝-inch hands, 32¼-inch arms, 78⅛-inch wingspan

Testing: Kayden McDonald did not participate in athletic testing

Grade: Incomplete