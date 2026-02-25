It's NFL combine week, which means these rankings are bound to be obsolete by the weekend. But it's still worthwhile to know where everyone stands going into a week of testing and interviews.

There are a handful of positions that I'll be watching intently, as some ties will be broken based on how everyone performs. The linebacker position is one where a lot of prospects are vying for the coveted LB2 spot on my board. It's one of the deepest classes I can remember. Cornerback also has a bunch of prospects who look like early Day 2 picks and will be jockeying for position.

Here are my top 200 prospect rankings, complete with write-ups for the top 50 players:

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza ticks pretty much every box you want to see in a franchise quarterback prospect. He has arm talent, experience, performs well under pressure and has a winning pedigree. To top it off, he's on the opposite end of the spectrum in his football knowledge from the Raiders' last No. 1 overall pick, JaMarcus Russell. The Raiders have a very easy decision on their hands.

Bain plays the defensive end position like his Marvel comic-book counterpart. He's a physical force who sets the tone for his defense. He led all of college football in pressures last season and got Miami within a drive of a national title. His body type won't fit the prototype whatsoever, but his tape shows a blue-chip prospect.

3. Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

Reese may not have the experience rushing the passer, but he quite easily has the best combination of traits to do so in this class. What really stands out with the third-year prospect is his play strength. For being listed at only 240 pounds, Reese still bull-rushed and shed blocks on a consistent basis. He still needs some seasoning, but he's easily worth taking the risk to switch positions in the NFL.

Proctor is the most impressive physical talent in the tackle class. The 20-year-old, who has been starting for three seasons at left tackle for the Tide, has grown-man play strength and tips the scales at over 350 pounds. The weight is going to be the biggest issue for him, as he struggled to match speed at times on tape. By the end of last season, though, he was in shape and playing some darn good ball at left tackle.

5. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Fano is a distinctly different type of offensive tackle than the guy above him on this list. He's on the trimmer side for the position and does his best work out in space. His ability to locate and engage in the run game is second to none in this class. Teams that run a lot of outside zone should have him as the No. 1 lineman on their board.

Tyson is a unique route runner who can separate on the entire tree. His shiftiness shows at the line of scrimmage, where he gets off cleanly without even getting touched most of the time. That's a good starting point. The worries with him are that he rarely wins with physicality and has missed time in three straight seasons with injury. If he's healthy, though, he's a safe bet to produce.

7. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs' tape is as clean as you'll see from a safety prospect. The weaknesses bullet points on his scouting report are basically nonexistent. There are only two things keeping him from being a surefire top-five pick: the NFL's valuation of the safety position and Downs' relatively modest size by safety standards.

8. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate is a smooth-moving, big-bodied receiver who racked up big plays this past fall. His ability to track the ball down the field and haul in passes through contact is special. He's a true X receiver who will be able to make an impact on Day 1.

McCoy's sophomore tape was nothing short of elite. Between his size, physicality, man coverage skills and ball skills, he looked like the total package. Then he tore his ACL last January, and we haven't seen him play football since. If you promise me I'm getting the corner we saw before the injury, McCoy would be even higher on this list.

10. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles is one of the most physically gifted linebacker prospects you'll ever see. Between his gangly frame and cornerback-esque athleticism, he's got the goods. After transitioning from safety to linebacker early in his Ohio State career, it all came together for Styles this past fall. He's a blue-chip linebacker prospect.

Terrell is the younger brother of Falcons corner A.J. Terrell and a similarly talented player, even though they're much different stylistically. The younger brother is much smaller, but even more physical. He can not only mirror at a high level, but also make plays on the ball and ball carriers in zone.

Delane spent three years at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU, where he flourished this past fall. He has special feet to stay in phase with receivers. Not many players got the best of him this past fall, as he allowed only 14 receptions all year, according to PFF.

13. Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Woods is an explosive defensive tackle prospect whose high-end reps can be jaw-dropping. The unfortunate question is why there were fewer of those reps this past fall than there were from him as a sophomore. The talent is evident to be an impact 3-technique, but he needs to develop it.

14. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Lomu is a graceful pass protector whose hand usage is exceptional. That combination is exactly what you want to see when projecting a tackle to the next level. The only worry is his ability to anchor against power right now. That's one trait that can improve at the next level, however.

Ioane was the cleanest guard in college football this past fall. He didn't allow a sack or hit all season long and allowed only four hurries, according to PFF. He has ideal guard size with the kind of balance and consistency to translate quickly to the NFL.

Love is what everyone looks for at running back nowadays. He's a true home-run hitter with elite contact balance and explosiveness. With the rise of NFL defenses playing light boxes, Love can force teams to bring a safety into the box.

Cooper is the best YAC weapon in the draft class. His ability to break tackles with shiftiness and play strength, combined with his running back-esque build, is exactly what you want from that type of prospect. He also possesses some of the surest hands in the draft class.

Lemon is the best pure wide receiver in the draft class. Between his route-running ability, hands and toughness, he's a safe bet to translate to the NFL. The only question mark is his size, which looks like it will limit him to the slot in the NFL.

19. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Bailey is a true speed rusher with a first step that can scare even NFL offensive tackles. That speed is what everyone looks for in front sevens across the league nowadays. He ranked second in college football in pressures this past fall.

20. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa is a powerful offensive line prospect who does his best work in a phone booth. When he gets his hands on defenders, he ends the reps. In his three seasons as a starter at right tackle, Mauigoa has shown improvement every single year.

21. Lee Hunter, DL, Texas Tech

Hunter is the rare playmaking nose tackle prospect. He can range from the A gap to outside the numbers and still make plays. One-gap schemes are going to love what he brings to the table, as he's as good as it gets in the draft class at getting into the backfield.

22. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller is the most experienced tackle at the top of the class. He's a four-year starter with nearly 4,000 career snaps to his name. He's one of the most explosive tackles in the class and can really move the point of attack. It's his improvement in pass protection last year, though, that will get NFL teams to buy in.

23. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor is the wild card of the tackle class, given his combination of physical tools and relative inexperience. He only started playing football when he got to college and, over the past five years, has transformed himself into one of the best offensive tackles in college football. He's still a project, but one who has shown drastic improvement in a short amount of time.

Howell knows how to rush the passer. He's proved that much over the past three seasons. It's just a question of whether he's traitsy enough to be effective against NFL offensive tackles. After watching Howell put up 11.5 sacks in the SEC, I feel fairly confident he will be.

25. Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

McDonald is the best pure run-stopper in the draft class. He can not only plug it up against double-teams but also shed blocks to make plays. That kind of ability is becoming more valuable with the increase in light boxes stressing front sevens to stop the run.

26. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Mesidor's tape is much better than this ranking, as his tape alone is close to top-10 worthy. He displays some of the craftiest hands in the class, with the strength to get off blocks. The problem is that he'll be 25 before he's drafted. It's hard to contextualize his tape because most players his age are in their third season in the NFL. That age not only matters for what kind of improvement we can expect from him, but also for his longevity with whichever franchise drafts him, as he'll be starting his second contract at 30.

27. Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

Faulk is going to be a difficult projection for a number of reasons. The first is that he's kind of a tweener whose body type borders on both the edge and interior. The second is that he's shown very little as a pass rusher in his three seasons at Auburn. The final is that Faulk is one of the youngest prospects in the class, and his relative rawness shouldn't be too surprising through that lens. While his potential as a pass rusher remains untapped, he has a high floor as a run defender.

McNeil-Warren is a ready-made box safety with ideal size to continue in that role in the NFL. His ability to work downhill to ball carriers is outstanding, and he has the pop to stop them in their tracks. He's not a pure man cover guy, but he can make plays with his eyes in zone.

Sadiq is an ideal detached tight end for modern NFL offenses. His calling cards are his post-catch skills and ability to block in space. That combination is perfect for a team that uses two tight ends.

Hill ticks every physical box you could want at the linebacker position. His fluidity in space is what really sets him apart. He doesn't look out of place even when he's forced to cover slot receivers. He's been starting since his true freshman season and has improved every year.

31. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is one of the best separators in the draft class. His ability to get open down the field will be highly coveted in the NFL. It's just the hauling-it-in part that has been a problem for him, as he posted over a 10% drop rate last year.

32. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Golday is a former edge rusher who can still rush the passer like one. He moves like a lighter off-ball linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed. That combination will be perfect for blitz-heavy teams in the NFL.

33. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson flashed enough in his lone season as a starter to suggest he could develop into a franchise quarterback in the NFL. He's an effective athlete who can maneuver pockets with ease. He also has plus arm talent with the ability to attack tight windows. It was the injuries that piled up toward the end of the year and robbed him of any big-play ability.

34. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is the son of former NFL wide receiver David Boston, and you see that understanding of the position on tape. He's a nuanced route runner for a big-bodied wideout whom quarterbacks will develop rapport with quickly. Boston just isn't the kind of athlete who will be able to consistently separate from corners in the league.

35. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Thieneman is one of the best coverage players in the draft class. His ability to match routes from off coverage or track down receivers in space is tailor-made for a free safety in the NFL.

36. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Trotter is the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter. It shouldn't be too surprising to learn he's the most instinctive linebacker in the draft class. His ability to read and react already looks like that of an NFL veteran.

37. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

With Jermod McCoy out for the season, Hood took over as the shutdown outside cornerback for the Volunteers. Hood is a physical press corner with makeup speed to win reps even when he doesn't get a clean jam.

38. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is the most physical linebacker in the draft class. When he comes downhill into contact, offensive linemen and running backs crumple. He's never been much of a playmaker in coverage, but that's not why you're drafting him.

39. Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

Miller is a prototypical 3-4 defensive end. His ability to two-gap in the run game will be coveted in today's NFL. He looks like a sure thing in that regard.

40. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Abney is a tape-over-traits kind of corner. He's just a good football player who can play both man and zone, as well as tackle in the open field. He's just not going to impress with his physical traits.

41. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Thomas is a bowling-ball edge rusher who presents a challenge that offensive tackles hate to face. He has a small strike zone, low center of gravity and bend to get to the edges as a pass rusher. The only question is whether, at his size, he'll ever be able to consistently play run downs in the NFL.

42. Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Lew has been starting since his freshman year and has provided steady play in the middle of Auburn's offensive line. He's exceptionally skilled for being only 20 years old. He needs to get stronger, but I trust he will, given how young he is. Lew is coming off a torn ACL that will need to be evaluated. When healthy, he projects as a quality starter.

43. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Johnson is yet another all-around solid corner. He shut down opposing receivers in man coverage better than anyone else in college football this past fall, although he didn't exactly face the highest level of competition. He impressed enough at the Senior Bowl, though, to think he'll continue to do so in the NFL.

44. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Bernard is one of the most NFL-ready receivers in the draft class. He has the size, route-running chops and reliable hands to be a quality No. 2 in the NFL.

45. Trey Zuhn III, OT, Texas A&M

Zuhn might be the most skilled pass protector in the draft class. He uses his hands exceptionally well and rarely gets out of position with his feet. He's not going to move many defensive linemen, but he could thrive in a zone scheme.

46. Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

No defensive tackle in the class has more impressive reps on his film than Banks. When he puts it all together, he looks truly dominant. It's just that those reps are nowhere near consistent. That's concerning for a player who missed most of 2025 with an ankle injury and has played fewer than 1,000 snaps in his career.

If you went based on tape alone, Ponds is right up there with the top three corners in this class. What he doesn't have that those three do, though, is size. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 173 pounds, Ponds is going to be a size outlier to have a successful NFL career. With his top-end speed and dog mentality, he's an outlier I'd bet on.

48. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Thompson is the best deep threat in the receiver class. There wasn't a corner he faced on tape last year who could deal with his speed. He also has some quickness underneath to avoid contact on his routes. His size will be a concern, but if you want speed in this class, he's your guy.

Parker is a power end who can set a hard edge and collapse pockets. He has three years of production under his belt heading into the NFL. The concern is whether he'll be able to overpower NFL offensive tackles without great burst.

50. Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Bisontis was one half of the best pass-blocking side of an offensive line in college football. He's a much more physical presence than the left tackle outside of him, Trey Zuhn III. Bisontis is an enforcer when passing off stunts and has a strong anchor to deal with power.

50-99

51. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

52. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

53. Keionte Scott, S, Miami

54. Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

55. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

56. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

57. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

58. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

59. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

60. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

61. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

62. Chris Brazzell III, WR, Tennessee

63. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

64. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

65. Jaishawn Barham, DL, Michigan

66. Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

67. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

68. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

69. Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

70. Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

71. Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

72. Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

73. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

74. Devin Moore, CB, Florida

75. Carver Willis, OT, Washington

76. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

77. Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

78. Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa

79. Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

80. Rayshaun Benny, DL, Michigan

81. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

82. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

83. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

84. Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

85. Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame

86. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

87. Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State

88. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

89. Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

90. Alex Harkey, IOL, Oregon

91. Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati

92. Ethan Burke, DE, Texas

93. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

94. Nick Barrett, DL, South Carolina

95. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

96. Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

97. Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama

98. Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

99. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

100-149

100. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

101. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

102. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

103. Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

104. Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

105. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

106. Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

107. Jack Endries, TE, Texas

108. Fa'alili Fa'amoe, OT, Wake Forest

109. Keagen Trost, IOL, Missouri

110. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

111. LT Overton, DL, Alabama

112. Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

113. Kaleb Proctor, DL, SE Louisiana

114. Lance Mason, TE, Wisconsin

115. Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida

116. Clay Patterson, DT, Stanford

117. Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame

118. Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech

119. Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke

120. Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky

121. Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech

122. Brent Austin, CB, California

123. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

124. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

125. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

126. Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida

127. Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

128. Matt Gulbin, IOL, Michigan State

129. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

130. J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois

131. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

132. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

133. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

134. Chris Adams, IOL, Memphis

135. Tim Keenan III, DL, Alabama

136. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

137. Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa

138. Lander Barton, LB, Utah

139. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

140. Vinny Anthony Jr., WR, Wisconsin

141. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

142. Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

143. Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

144. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

145. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

146. Wesley Williams, EDGE, Duke

147. Ar'maj Reed-Adams, IOL, Texas A&M

148. Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

149. Devonta Smith, CB, Notre Dame

150-200

150. Zxavian Harris, DL, Ole Miss

151. Markel Bell, OT, Miami (FL)

152. Arion Carter, LB, Tennessee

153. Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

154. Devon Marshall, CB, NC State

155. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

156. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

157. Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

158. Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky

159. Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana

160. Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

161. Cian Slone, LB, NC State

162. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

163. Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

164. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

165. Bakyne Coly, OT, Purdue

166. Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

167. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

168. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

169. Skyler Gill-Howard, DL, Texas Tech

170. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

171. Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

172. Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

173. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

174. Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

175. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

176. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

177. DeMonte Capehart, DL, Clemson

178. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

179. Bud Clark, S, TCU

180. Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa

181. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

182. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

183. Barion Brown, WR, LSU

184. Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

185. Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

186. Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC

187. Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU

188. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

189. Robert Henry Jr., RB, UTSA

190. Albert Regis, DL, Texas A&M

191. Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

192. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

193. VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

194. Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

195. Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

196. Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

197. Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

198. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

199. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)

200. Tyler Onyedim, DL, Texas A&M