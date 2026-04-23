2026 NFL mock draft: Last-call predictions feature slides for Sonny Styles, Francis Mauigoa
Mauigoa was once considered a top-five pick and Styles still is by many, but both could be on the board longer than expected
We've finally made it to Draft Day 2026 in the NFL, with the first round only hours away from kicking off. While I'm pretty happy with my previous 2026 NFL mock draft on Monday, which included two trade-ups for the Chiefs, I wanted to put together one final mock draft exercise with no trades, since it's impossible to know how strongly teams feel about the prospects on their unique draft boards from an outsider's perspective.
While Sonny Styles is picking up steam to be the No. 4 overall pick, I'm going to stick to my guns and keep him outside of the top five. In fact, I'm banking that positional value will be enough to push him down further than anyone expects and have him available to be selected by the Saints at No. 8. This looks to be a good draft for linebackers, so I expect the teams at the top will ultimately decide to attack the position on Day 2, with the thinking that the gap between Styles and some of other options won't be as wide as the one between potential top picks at edge rusher, running back, receiver and offensive lineman.
The other player I have suffering a slide is Francis Mauigoa, who reportedly is dealing with a herniated disk that could eventually require surgery and cause him to miss time, potentially into his rookie season. That could make him less of an option for a team that needs immediate help, but I have him landing in a spot where he's more needed for 2027 and beyond.
Let's get into the full mock draft below.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
No drama at No. 1 with Fernando Mendoza headed to Vegas, a pick that was all but locked in by the time the Seahawks lifted the Lombardi trophy in February.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
There's been a lot of back and forth on who this pick will be, and I'm going to stick with the more immediate answer in Bailey based on insider reports that people around the league believe that's where the Jets will go.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
With no trades in this mock, I'm going to back the smoke around Love to the Cardinals being real and move in that direction. It would be tough to pass on Reese for the running back, but many teams reportedly have Love as the No. 1 player in this class regardless of position.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Sonny Styles is catching a lot of steam to be this pick, but I don't know that Robert Saleh and Co. can pass on Reese if he's available at No. 4. The off-ball linebackers available on Day 2 will be good starters in this league, so I think the priority has to be the elite edge-rushing talent.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Tyson is the clear No. 1 receiver in this class if health isn't a concern, so if he addressed those issues to the Giants' satisfaction during his workout, I expect he'll be the pick as neither of the top two receivers should be available at No. 10.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Browns have prioritized versatility in their offensive line rebuild, and that continues with a prospect in Fano who could line up at tackle, guard or even center. Receiver has not been a point of emphasis at the top of drafts for the Browns, so I expect that if they can't trade down, they'll target someone for the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Most think this is the floor for Styles, but we know that receiver is a huge need for Washington and they have the opportunity to land a great talent to learn under another Ohio State alum at receiver in Terry McLaurin. It's close, but I see receiver as the move for Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Many expect this pick to be a receiver, but with the top two off the board in the first seven picks, the Saints are probably left going the defensive route. That means they could prioritize edge rush with Rueben Bain if they're comfortable with his measurables, but Styles would be perceived to be a great value at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Chiefs don't have to go cornerback here, as there will be options late in the first round, and Caleb Downs would make a lot of sense here if they decide to go in that direction. But there's been enough buzz for Delane heading to Kansas City that I'm going to take that path in this mock.
From Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
I think Downs is more of an option at No. 5 than most people, and I think his high football IQ and elite processing trait make him a key target for John Harbaugh. One of the reasons to go Tyson at No. 5 is that it seems unlikely both Styles and Downs come off the board in the next four picks, and the Giants land one here.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
The Dolphins are at the start of their rebuild and just need as many good players as they can get, and they have a number of draft picks to try to make that happen. Bain represents a big swing for an elite difference-maker at the most important position on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Cowboys get shut out from Styles, Delane, Downs and Bain in succession, which might be reason to work out a trade up as high as No. 6. Of all their potential options, the one I see least likely at being available at No. 20 is Thieneman, who is expected to be taken one or two spots earlier.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Mauigoa's slide stops here, with the Rams passing on a receiver, a position where they've struck gold later in the draft before, in order to grab many people's top offensive lineman in the class. Alaric Jackson is the only starter on the line signed for 2027, and this gives them an option at right tackle or a guard spot long-term.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
One of the most obvious fits of the first round is Ioane to the Ravens, and I think there's an argument for him to go even higher, especially if teams truly are deprioritizing premium positions in this draft class. If he's the best pure guard prospect since Quenton Nelson, why wouldn't he go in the top 10 in this class?
Round 1 - Pick 15
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The amount of smoke connecting Mesidor to the Bucs is unavoidable at this point, and while he's well on the wrong side of the age curve at 25, he's so talented that he doesn't need much developing to be an effective starter on Day 1.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Lemon is a popular pick to go to the Rams, but if they land a better value in their spot, he could fall anywhere from a few picks to near the end of Round 1, depending on how locked in teams are on certain receiver prospects in this class. The Jets probably feel like they need a pass-catcher in Round 1, whether it's a receiver or Kenyon Sadiq.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Even without trading up, the Lions are able to get their guy at No. 17 thanks to only one offensive lineman coming off the board in the top 12. Proctor should allow Penei Sewell to stay on the right side of the offensive line in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Thieneman is a popular pick here but was taken by the Cowboys six picks ago, so the Vikings pivot to a different position. Hood is probably going ahead of Jermod McCoy at this point with the latter's injury concerns, but if Minnesota's staff signs off on his medicals, he'd be a nice value here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Panthers would probably love to have Thieneman themselves, and while they've talked about not ruling out receiver for a third straight Round 1, Sadiq brings another method of pass-game upgrade at a different position.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
I can't see the Cowboys just as a franchise having two top-20 picks and not using either on someone in the trenches, and the late-rising Lawrence gives them more upside at edge rusher than Keldric Faulk, who would be a great fit for Christian Parker's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
The Steelers could be a team to snap up a receiver after only three went in the top 20, but the opportunity to get a potential franchise left tackle in Freeling can't be ignored, especially after negative reports about Broderick Jones' neck injury this week.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
The question is whether the Chargers will bank on Faulk's traits over his lack of production, and with their need at edge rusher I like that gamble as an option rather than some of the other options available at the position as well as the potential guard picks on the table.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
While the Eagles are never shy about trading up, they seem to be in a great spot to address either receiver or offensive tackle here. With Cooper available later than expected, he'd be a great option to come in and start alongside DeVonta Smith, allowing recently acquired receivers to slot in more as depth.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
There's a lot of smoke around Concepcion to the Browns, so much so that I'd love to see what they'd do if both he and Cooper are still on the board here. Most expect them to exit the first round with an offensive lineman and a receiver in some order.
Round 1 - Pick 25
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
Edge rusher becomes a bit of "choose your fighter" late in the first round with several different archetypes available, but if Chicago doesn't want to look purely run defense with a defensive tackle, they could opt for Parker as an edge who can give them a boost against the run while developing as a pass rusher as well.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
The Bills have plenty of work to do as they rebuild the defense, and McNeil-Warren is a nice chess piece for the back end if they don't like the flavor of edge rusher available and still consider this too early to go linebacker. This could also be the trade-up target for Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
With the Trent Williams situation figured out, the 49ers can look for his eventual replacement a little later and prioritize the heir apparent to Mike Evans with Boston, another bigger receiver who would immediately make the passing game more dangerous.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Slotting an offensive lineman in for the Texans makes a ton of sense, as always, and Miller is a candidate to go much higher should the position be more of an emphasis for the teams picking in the back half of the first round. Caleb Lomu is also available if the team prefers a more natural fit on the left side.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Chiefs could go offensive lineman at No. 9 as well, but I believe there will be some better options at this part of the draft than at cornerback, which they addressed earlier by taking Delane. Lomu could end up the starter on either side for the Chiefs long term.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
The Dolphins took a swing earlier hoping Bain's measurables won't be a deterrent in the NFL, and they take another here hoping to get a top-of-the-draft talent if McCoy can overcome the negative medical reports. Again, Miami has a lot of picks after Round 1 to help mitigate the risk that comes with these selections.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
Offensive line should be the priority for the Patriots but they can't control what happens over the prior 30 picks. Whether they take a swing at tackle with Iheanachor or grab someone on the interior earlier than people expect, going O-line makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 32
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Seahawks will certainly be hoping to trade down out of this pick and accumulate more quantity after entering the draft with just four selections, but Johnson makes sense to strengthen the cornerback room if they stick.