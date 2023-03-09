Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.19 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ifeatu Melifonwu

Summary:

Anthony Johnson is a great teammate who is well-liked by the coaching staff. He also has the size and length that teams look for in NFL cornerbacks. Physical throughout the route with ball skills, Johnson flashed throughout the season and in the Senior Bowl. The biggest questions will be around his deep speed, and that could determine if his NFL future is at cornerback or safety.

Strengths:

Long frame, can flip hips and run vertical routes

Shows good change of direction coming downhill in run support

Long frame means bigger catch radius for interception opportunities

Zone corner who plays with eyes on QB and does good job reading and reacting

Has length/instincts to make windows smaller for QB

Shows ability to plaster bigger WRs on in-breaking routes/scramble drill

Will stay in phase on vertical routes and use body to force WR out of bounds

Weaknesses: