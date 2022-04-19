Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.97 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Kalen Ballage
Strengths:
Unique RB who plays with bendiness and surprising downfield speed. Vision and contact balance are pluses to his game. Some elusiveness -- not much -- but mostly a slasher. Very efficient as a runner, sees a hole and hits it, gets North-South in a hurry. Glimpses of high-level explosiveness. Useful in the screen/swing pass game, too. Incredibly underrated back in this class.
Weaknesses:
His high running style leads to a very high center of gravity. Could be better absorbing contact if he ran lower. Did run through a variety of gaping holes in college.
Accolades:
- 2021: First-team All-MAC
- Second in program history in rush TDs (45) and fourth in rush yards (4,026)