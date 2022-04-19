Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.97 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kalen Ballage

Strengths:

Unique RB who plays with bendiness and surprising downfield speed. Vision and contact balance are pluses to his game. Some elusiveness -- not much -- but mostly a slasher. Very efficient as a runner, sees a hole and hits it, gets North-South in a hurry. Glimpses of high-level explosiveness. Useful in the screen/swing pass game, too. Incredibly underrated back in this class.

Weaknesses:

His high running style leads to a very high center of gravity. Could be better absorbing contact if he ran lower. Did run through a variety of gaping holes in college.

Accolades: