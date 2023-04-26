Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 58.36 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Brian Robison
Summary:
Caleb Murphy is a fluid edge rusher who is used as an off-ball linebacker at times. He shows a variety of moves off the edge but is unable to turn speed to power with below-average play strength. Murphy has average waist bend at the high side of his rush but struggles to get off blocks. He will always give maximum effort.
Strengths:
- Fluid athlete who plays to the whistle
- Average waist bend at the high side of his rush
- Shows a rip around the edge, euro step and other moves
Weaknesses:
- Below-average play strength
- Struggles to get off blocks
- Fails to turn speed to power