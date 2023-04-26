Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 58.36 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Brian Robison

Summary:

Caleb Murphy is a fluid edge rusher who is used as an off-ball linebacker at times. He shows a variety of moves off the edge but is unable to turn speed to power with below-average play strength. Murphy has average waist bend at the high side of his rush but struggles to get off blocks. He will always give maximum effort.

Strengths:

Fluid athlete who plays to the whistle

Average waist bend at the high side of his rush

Shows a rip around the edge, euro step and other moves

Weaknesses: