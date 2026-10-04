The New York Jets' interception drought finally came to an end in Week 4 on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

New York became the first team in NFL history to finish a season with zero interceptions in 2025, the first year under current head coach Aaron Glenn. That NFL-record dry spell extended to 20 games through the first three weeks of 2026, but that run of futility is now over. After 637 days without one, the Jets finally recorded an interception on Sunday.

The Bears were driving, facing a second-and-12 at the Jets' 35 when Chicago fill-in quarterback Tyson Bagent's threw a play-action pass over the middle of the field intended for tight end Colston Loveland. New York five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off the ball instead.

Bagent's throw possessed a slight wobble to it, which allowed Fitzpatrick to dart in front of Loveland and intercept the football. The last interception for the Jets came in Week 18 of the 2024 season when New York intercepted then-Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley. The Jets recorded two picks in that game on Jan. 5, 2025.

The Jets turned the interception into three points on a 36-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders. Perhaps Fitzpatrick's takeaway can ignite a more aggressive brand of play that propels New York's defense toward more takeaways going forward.