Indiana Fever players get to take the court with Caitlin Clark, but that comes with extra scrutiny and pressure as well.

"I don't think people really understand how much we endure, man," Fever star Kelsey Mitchell said over the weekend during exit interviews following the team's Game 3 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. "Like, if I showed y'all my DMs about the hate and all of the stuff that comes with being a professional athlete, but specifically being an Indiana Fever basketball player, it's a lot that goes into that. And those days are hard as hell, man.

"Playing with (Caitlin Clark) and having the eyes that she's got (on her), we get a lot of flak just from being on her team. I think that that comes with a lot too. And I just think that people (have) got to give us grace. I think this organization is unbelievable, man. But I think that when it comes to, like, really trying to be yourself, it hasn't always been easy."

Fan behavior became a topic of discussion last week, after Aces star A'ja Wilson got into a confrontation with a Fever fan in the fourth quarter of the Aces' Game 2 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After getting entangled with Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, Wilson walked towards a man pointing at her from his seat behind the basket. Wilson was given a technical foul for the interaction, but wasn't suspended.

The man was initially removed by security, but the Fever's investigation determined that he did not violate the Fan Code of Conduct, and he returned to his seat. But the interaction reignited an always-simmering conversation about Fever fan behavior, one that has been ongoing since Caitlin Clark was drafted in 2024 and brought a wave of new fans to the league. Earlier this season, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas spoke out about receiving death threats after her hard foul on Clark in a game became national news.

Fever general manager Amber Cox gave an ardent defense of Fever fans.

"The attacks on our fanbase have no basis in reality, and they need to stop," Cox said on Saturday. "I'm talking about media who have never been to a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Every organization in the league, every organization throughout professional sports, all the way down to youth rec leagues, have to deal with occasional bad behavior from spectators. And anyone who crosses the line in an arena or online needs to be held accountable. I want to be really clear about that. There is a line, and people need to be held accountable if they cross it.

"But here's the fact: We did not have one fan pointed out by a player who violated the WNBA code of conduct this season. Not one fan was removed from a game. ... Our fans love this team. They're going to cheer, they're going to boo, and sometimes they might point. It's a homecourt advantage for a reason, and it's the same for the Pacers. And all of that is within the code of conduct."

Brianna Turner, a forward for the Aces who played for the Fever in 2025, called Cox's quote about Fever fans "unequivocally false."

"This is an unequivocally false statement," Turner wrote on social media. "Players inside and outside the organization have repeatedly issued complaints with the Fever Fanbase. While it's not all Indy fans, it's certainly a trend. To say the attacks have 'no basis in reality' is disingenuous."