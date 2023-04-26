Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.38 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Grant Stuard

Summary:

Carlton Martial is a tiny LB with low-level length and height who plays bigger than his size. His twitch is mostly very good, though at times he looks a bit labored changing directions; those latter moments are rare. He has sudden, aware drops in zone, and he has the skillset to cover RBs well. He battles like hell on every snap. His size indicates he'd get overwhelmed by blockers in the run game on a regular basis, but that doesn't happen; he knifes through traffic and uses his athleticism to stay clean much more frequently than you'd think. There are, of course, some reps when he's overwhelmed up front. Blitzing is decent for his size due to his emphatic nature, but it won't be a speciality in the NFL. His range is good, not great; same with his tackling reliability. There are clear-cut physical stature flaws, but he's the type of prospect you want to bet on because of how much he's overachieved to this point on the football field.

Strengths:

Plays bigger than his size

Fights like mad to beat blocks

Super twitched-up

Very experienced and productive

Weaknesses: