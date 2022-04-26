Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.53 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Michael Pittman Jr.

Strengths:

Elite combination of size and speed. Tested off the charts in speed and explosiveness at combine. Great body control and ability to track the football downfield. Will be trouble for defenders in space. Strong hands. Good range to make plays outside of his frame.

Weaknesses:

Needs to be more physical through his routes and play defense when his quarterback puts him in a position to do so. Just 88 receptions over four seasons as part of a run-heavy offense. Needs work on his breaks. Not the most natural pass catcher.

Accolades: