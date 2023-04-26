Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 53.77 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Wesley Johnson
Summary:
A team captain and FCS All-American, Colby Sorsdal started 46 games at right tackle. He has a long frame and is a good athlete who moves well in space, but his 32 3/4-inch arms could necessitate a move inside at the next level. He'll also need to add some weight to anchor better in pass protection.
Strengths:
- Long frame but will need to add weight
- Can get too upright at times but moves well in space ahead of perimeter screens
- More zone than gap scheme
Weaknesses:
- Short arms -- 32 3/4 inches -- means his NFL future may be inside
- Has athleticism to combo block but needs to be better at sustaining second block
- Needs to be more consistent in sustaining blocks