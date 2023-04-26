Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 53.77 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Wesley Johnson

Summary:

A team captain and FCS All-American, Colby Sorsdal started 46 games at right tackle. He has a long frame and is a good athlete who moves well in space, but his 32 3/4-inch arms could necessitate a move inside at the next level. He'll also need to add some weight to anchor better in pass protection.

Strengths:

  • Long frame but will need to add weight
  • Can get too upright at times but moves well in space ahead of perimeter screens
  • More zone than gap scheme

Weaknesses:

  • Short arms -- 32 3/4 inches -- means his NFL future may be inside
  • Has athleticism to combo block but needs to be better at sustaining second block
  • Needs to be more consistent in sustaining blocks